Things are looking up for corporate SA – as conferences start bouncing back.

By Rob Opie*

Things are fast returning to some sort of normality.

Sun International’s CEO, Anthony Leeming shares the following insight:

People are getting tired of online interactions and online meetings – over the long term conferencing goes a long way to building corporate culture.

Anthony Leeming’s view is now reflecting in Sun International’s share price – bouncing back to above R30 this month, after falling to a low of R8.50 last year.

Conferences – albeit smaller ones – are bouncing back.

Corporate SA is bouncing back.

Confidence is bouncing back.

Evolution Services SA’s CEO, Dean Finder, who operates in the digital environment, shared the following sentiment:

We have people in CT, JHB and KZN – some of whom have not physically met with one another in over a year, hence a need for a get together/team breakaway.

Human beings are emotional beings.

We all require human interaction.

And there are a multitude of good ‘business investment’ reasons why conferences are bouncing back:

Consider boosting creativity through collaboration

Consider boosting camaraderie through a closer sense of connection

Consider driving better face to face communication

Consider how congruency can bolster Growth, Performance and Contribution

AND

Consider how fostering the right ‘CORPORATE CULTURE’ can and will help your team to deliver on :

SUSTAINED SUCCESS and SIGNIFICANCE.

These are the three fundamental and vital S’s which define all GREAT COMPANIES.

SA CORPORATES are now back in the conferencing game – as team building will always go a long way to re-energising teams to perform at that next level of GREATNESS in 2022.

GREATNESS happens when a team’s Purpose, Priorities and Performance Goals become crystal clear, closely aligned and congruent.

Even if it’s an end of year overnight get-away for colleagues in November or early December – the opportunity to RE-BOOT, RE-ENERGISE & RE-FOCUS game plans for 2022 – is NOW.

And it’s also that perfect opportunity to say:

THANK YOU TEAM.

Halala South Africa.

Rob Opie is a Brand Strategist, Author, Keynote Speaker, Performance Coach to business and sports teams – and life coach to those on a journey to self-actualisation.

