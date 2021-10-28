On Tuesday, Quinton de Kock – the former captain of South Africa’s national cricket team – withdrew from a T20 World Cup match after Cricket South Africa, the sport’s national body, instructed all players to “take the knee” before every game in the tournament that is currently under way in the United Arab Emirates. According to the Protea’s captain, Temba Bavuma, de Kock – the wicketkeeper and star batsman of the team – declared himself unavailable for the game against the West Indies. Bavuma, who is the first Black player to lead the national side, stated that de Kock’s decision was based on “personal reasons”. The global response to de Kock’s decision not to “take the knee” before every game bordered on hysteric. Subsequent thereto, de Kock issued the below statement, the sincerity of which cannot be denied. This article by Rob Opie – founder of The Game Plan – examines de Kock’s decision and evident plight in light of a similar situation that iconic cricketer AB de Villiers faced six years ago at the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Australasia. According to Opie, “Cricket SA is an organisation which is in desperate and urgent need for inspired and visionary leadership at board level.” – Nadya Swart

Quinton de Kock statement

I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home. I never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue. I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example.

If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so.

I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone by not playing against the West Indies, especially the West Indian team themselves. Maybe some people don’t understand that we were just hit with this on Tuesday morning, on the way to a game.

I am deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused. I was quiet on this very important issue until now. But I feel I have to explain myself a little bit.

For those who don’t know, I come from a mixed race family. My half-sisters are Coloured and my stepmom is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement.

The rights and equality of all people is more important than any individual. I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important. I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.

Since our chat with the board last night, which was very emotional, I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions as well. I wish this had happened sooner, because what happened on match day could have been avoided.

I know I have an example to set. We were previously told we had the choice to do what we felt we wanted to do. I chose to keep my thoughts to myself, and thought of the pride of playing for my family and my country.

I didn’t understand why I had to prove it with a gesture, when I live and learn and love people from all walks of life every day. When you are told what to do, with no discussion, I felt like it takes away the meaning. If I was racist, I could easily have taken the knee and lied, which is wrong and doesn’t build a better society.

Those who have grown up with me and played with me know what type of person I am.

I’ve been called a lot of things as a cricketer. Doff. Stupid. Selfish. Immature. But those didn’t hurt. Being called a racist because of a misunderstanding hurts me deeply.It hurts my family. It hurts my pregnant wife.

I am not a racist. In my heart of hearts, I know that. And I think those who know me know that.

I know I’m not great with words, but I’ve tried my best to explain how truly sorry I am for making like this is about me. It is not.

I won’t lie, I was shocked that we were told on the way to an important match that there was an instruction that we had to follow, with a perceived “or else.” I don’t think I was the only one.

We had camps. We had sessions. We had zoom meetings. We know where we all stand. And that is together.

I love every one of my teammates, and I love nothing more than playing cricket for South Africa.

I think it would have been better for everyone concerned if we had sorted this out before the tournament started. Then we could have focused on our job, to win cricket matches for our country.

There always seems to be drama when we go to World Cups. That isn’t fair.

I just want to thank my teammates for their support, especially my captain, Temba. People might not recognise, but he is a flipping amazing leader.

If he and the team, and South Africa, will have me, I would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again.

QDK.

By Rob Opie*

I often hear people saying ‘never give up’.

That’s perfectly ok, but when I hear people say ‘never ever give up ’, I never quite see the wisdom in that stance.

Whether it’s in business, sport or life, one must put personal criteria in place – to know when to give up – when to move on in life.

Here’s why, using a sporting example which has left many SA cricket fans a little bewildered – even before the Quinton de Kock debacle.

Why is a player of AB de Villiers’s sheer calibre and class not representing his country at the 2021 T20 World Cup?

Simple.

He made a rational call.

Cast your mind back to the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Australasia.

AB de Villiers was the captain.

The Proteas dominated the pool stages and AB knew he had his team lined up to win the World Cup that year – only to be dumped out the tournament in the semi-finals by New Zealand.

What happened?

On the eve of the semi final, AB had the carpet pulled from under his feet.

That evening before the semi-final, he got a long distance call from the Cricket SA bosses.

He was instructed to change his team selection – instructed to replace one of his inform top bowlers in the tournament – with an INJURED player of colour to make up the quota numbers.

AB was gutted.

Imagine, at the very last moment, having to tell an inform player who has been ‘playing his socks off’– that he is now dropped for a World Cup Semi final – for an injured player.

The team, who had sensed World Cup victory at long last, was gutted.

The team’s CULTURE, CONSISTENCY & CONFIDENCE got gutted.

With one “last minute” ultimatum – all hope flew out the window that night.

AB de Villiers – lift your head, you’re a legend.

Here’s what AB had to say at that time:

I have absolutely no idea what to do from here on in; I don’t even know when we’ll be going home. It’s going to take some time. As a captain I’ll be there for the guys as much as I can, there’s nothing we can do about it now.

If things had changed for the better at CRICKET SA in the last few years, I’m sure AB may have reconsidered for the 2021 tournament.

So many SA fans wanted to see AB back.

But – since 2015 – things have only gone from bad to worse at the very top level of CRICKET SA.

As Warren Buffet puts it:

You should never work for people who make your stomach churn or who keep you up at night.

Here’s why.

If your bosses are responsible for making ‘your stomach churn’ – you’ll soon find yourself ‘out of form’ – in sport, business and in life.

Put simply, it’s near impossible to perform consistently, when your bosses are responsible for consistently making your stomach churn.

You will simply ‘undo’ your own personal values – your own life.

Well done AB for knowing that – and making your rational call.

It’s not your job to fix CRICKET SA at the very top.

Cricket SA is an organisation which is in desperate and urgent need for inspired and visionary leadership at board level.

Note: Unfortunately, more than six years on, after the 2015 World Cup debacle – we find Quinton de Kock forced into a similar corner at the 2021 T20 World Cup – by another ‘last minute’ ultimatum given at board level.

In Quinton de Kock’s own heartfelt words:

There always seems to be a drama when we go to World Cups. That isn’t fair.”

Let’s see how this one plays out on team performance at the current T20 World Cup?

Whether it’s in business, sport or life – you have to know when it’s time to give up – when to move on.

AB knows that.

Rob Opie is a Brand Strategist, Author, Keynote Speaker, Performance Coach to business and sports teams – and life coach to those on a journey to self-actualisation.

