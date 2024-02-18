🔒 Dirk Hartford – KZN political turmoil as ANC, EFF, IFP launch manifestos in Zuma’s MK heartland

As the political landscape of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) heats up, traditional powerhouses like the ANC, EFF, and Inkatha (IFP) are locked in a fierce struggle for dominance, unveiling their election manifestos in the heartland of African and Zulu nationalism. Against a backdrop of historical tensions and present-day violence, a new dynamic emerges, revealing deep divisions over the values enshrined in the constitution. With the rise of Jacob Zuma’s MK faction and the EFF’s ambitious bid for supremacy, KZN becomes a battleground where political aspirations collide, and the outcome will shape the future of South African democracy.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By Dirk Hartford

All roads have lead to KZN for the bulls of African and Zulu Nationalism – the ANC, EFF and IFP – as they launch their election manifestos in “newcomer” Jacob Zuma’s MK heartland. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

A new configuration of political forces is constellating from the rotting ANC body-politic and revealing as never before the fundamental political dividing line in our democracy.

Are you for or against the the values embedded in our constitution ?

KZN – the hearts and minds of the Zulu people primarily – is the big political power project for them all. Which is one reason why, at least since the Inkatha/UDF war in the 80’s, it has been so violently and bitterly fought over till now.

There is a lot at stake and the stakes are high – especially for politicians. They are dying like flies in KZN. When they are not busy killing each other, others are killing them.

Assassins, hit squads, construction mafias, taxi bosses, political murders, extortionist business forums, the RET faction and the 2021 uprising – KZN is the birthplace of them all. It’s not a terrain for the faint-hearted.

The EFF launched its election manifesto this past weekend at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban. They are the new 10 year old kid on the block in KZN and the far from faint-hearted Red Shirts were determined to make a grand showing of it.

The top leadership of the EFF had been in the province for a while working the ground with their fighters. They already dominate student politics there and all polls indicate they are growing strongly compared to everyone else. Also in KZN.

However their launch was a damp squib. Not only was Malema himself clearly struggling with a streaming nose and a hoarse voice which marred his usual oratory skills, but the stadium was only 70% full when the whole point for the EFF was to fill it and cook a snoop at the ANC.

The biggest surprise of all was how boring the whole affair was. After a brilliant campaign throughout the country, including KZN, with packed regional conferences of thousands of fighters, Malema chose to crown it all by basically reading the EFF’s lengthly and detailed pie in the sky manifesto.

Although the key slogan – “Land, Jobs and an end to load shedding” – the EFF are mobilising around was on every red shirt, in Malema’s speech it it was just part of a plethora of demands and declarations. The astute agitator transformed into a man revealing a lengthly tome – everyone got a copy of the EFF’s book-size manifesto – to his followers. Here is the truth – kneel here.

Malema is smarting from the EFF’s KZN experience. He went into the lions den to make a point and has come back crying that he has never experienced such levels of political intolerance and he plans to lay a complaint with the IEC.

“I think the ANC killed more people in KZN than the IFP and I think the ANC is at the centre of political violence in KZN. The level of intolerance is extreme” he said.

Malema says the EFF is aiming to be no 1 everywhere, but will be satisfied with second place. The fact that several RET leaders, including Carl Niehaus, have already joined them is hardly surprising as they are the natural pole of attraction for radical economic transformation types outside the ANC.

Rather, they were, until Zuma came along with MK less then two months ago. MK has changed the whole ball game, especially in KZN and for the EFF in particular. In recent polls in KZN, the EFF barely featured.

Zuma’s MK has effectively assumed the leadership of the entire RET faction inside the ANC and started to organise itself under the banner of MK against what they call “Ramaphosa’s ANC”.

But isn’t that exactly the space that the EFF hoped to command ? It is. But at this stage Malema can only offer Zuma an olive branch.

Zuma is the man to watch. He has yet again come, apparently from nowhere, and shown that he is a master magician of political power games.

The last time he did this he came back from the disgrace of being fired as deputy President by Thabo Mbeki in 2005, only to unseat Mbeki at the next ANC congress and then succeed him as President of the country in 2009.

He led that campaign from the underground, and all the preparation for the launch of MK last December has been underground as well. Already the poisons of the ANC’s underworld – who was a spy/impimpi for the apartheid regime being the most lethal – is starting to seep into the campaign with social media buzzing with these allegations against both Ramaphosa and Zuma.

Zuma might be 81 but he’s still got plenty of moves. Even as the MK manifesto says 2024 is about the ballot and not the bullet, Zuma is stoking the fires of war against the Ramaphosa regime among the Zulu people especially.

In less then two months he has addressed over 100 meetings of mainly Zulu speakers in KZN, Mpumalanga and Gauteng charming often large audiences and church congregations with his trademark dance moves and the anthem of the armed struggle Umshini Wam (Bring me my machine gun).

To see Zuma being hailed as a guest of honour at several large church gatherings sitting beaming while the choirs sing Umshini Wam to him is something to behold.

In his campaigning Zuma has thrown down the gauntlet on the constitution saying, amongst other things, thats its not working and the “western legal system should be scrapped in favour of greater authority to traditional leaders”. He also wants to merge the eastern and western cape to defeat the DA.

When Zuma attacks Ramaphosa he is attacking the constitutionalist in Ramaphosa. To his credit Ramaphosa flew his constitutional flag high at the closing of his SONA speech. The battle lines are more clearly drawn now between those for and against the constitution then ever before.

It’s only on this basis that Ramaphosa’s ANC could contemplate enlisting the support of ex-President Thabo Mbeki, because otherwise there is no love lost between them.

The ANC will be seeking to outshine the EFF at Moses Mabhida Stadium in a week’s time but it is already mortally wounded in KZN by the MK breakaway. Ramaphosa has already used both his January 8th and SONA speeches as campaigning tools and we can expect the Manifesto launch to be more of the same.

He needs to put a brave face on things under the circumstances, especially as there are only two real faces to choose from after the elections – the anti-constitutional block that will coalesce around MK, the EFF and their fellow travellers or the pro-constitution block coalescing around the DA and Inkatha’s multi-party forum – also including the likes of Rise Mzansi, Mmusi Maimane et al.

The opportunities opening up politically are a blessing carrying great risks and potentially great rewards. One can only pray that the RET types continue to abandon the ANC and that Ramaphosa constitutionalists accept the inevitable and throw in their lot with their constitutional allies outside the ANC post election.

Read also:

Visited 32 times, 32 visit(s) today