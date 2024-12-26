🔒 Best of 2024: John Matisonn’s sharp insights and analysis

Explore the sharp insights and compelling analysis of John Matisonn in this exclusive compilation of his best articles from 2024. From breaking down complex political landscapes to offering fresh perspectives on global and local issues, Matisonn’s writing is a masterclass in journalism that informs, challenges, and inspires. Don’t miss this curated collection of thought-provoking pieces from one of the year’s most influential voices.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

BizNews Reporter ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Geordin Hill-Lewis looks a likely GNU minister

John Matisonn explored Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis who was poised for a key economic role in the new GNU cabinet. This came amid coalition government negotiations. Hill-Lewis, 37, renowned for his tenure as mayor, boasts impressive credentials, including roles as shadow Finance Minister and Trade and Industry expert. His potential appointment signifies a strategic move to streamline trade policies and bolster small business support.

GNU talks on a knife edge after hitting major obstacle

The Democratic Alliance (DA) nearly withdrew from coalition talks after an offer for the Trade and Industry ministry was replaced with Tourism, a lesser portfolio. This dispute threatened the formation of the new Government of National Unity (GNU). The DA’s demand for substantial control, including deputy finance responsibilities, highlighted tensions with the ANC. In contrast, a coalition in KwaZulu-Natal formed smoothly, excluding former President Zuma’s MK Party, showcasing the complexity of South Africa’s political landscape.

We have a government! – How the President juggled the politics

South Africa’s new multiparty cabinet was announced on June 30 with aims for better governance but faced criticism for being bloated and inefficient. The ANC retained control of key ministries, while opposition party ministers brought new optimism. Challenges include inexperienced ministers and political sensitivities, yet the commitment to corruption-free governance and practical reforms offers hope.

Gauteng’s unhappy shotgun marriage between unwilling ANC and betrothed DA

The coalition negotiations in Gauteng, South Africa’s commercial hub, hit a deadlock as the DA rejected the ANC’s offer of three executive seats. DA federal chairperson Helen Zille emphasized the need for proportionate representation, threatening to remain in opposition. Gauteng ANC Premier Panyaza Lesufi, backed by ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, aimed to maintain the coalition. The outcome holds significant implications for the province’s economic future and political dynamics.

The inside track on creation of Gauteng’s Government of Provincial Unity

ANC Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has established a tenuous minority government after failed negotiations with the Democratic Alliance (DA). Lesufi was hesitant to allocate significant power to the DA, leading to a breakdown in talks. Opposition parties received minor portfolios, highlighting the power imbalance. The DA, now in opposition, vows to rigorously scrutinize the provincial government. Lesufi’s coalition remains precarious, relying on the absence of unified opposition votes.

Glimmers of hope for GNU as Hlabisa and others get into action

New government ministers are moving quickly to address issues in dysfunctional municipalities, visa processes, renewable energy approvals, and crime. Notable figures include Cooperative Governance Minister Velinkosini Hlabisa, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Leon Schreiber, and Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu focuses on law enforcement reform. Improved parliamentary oversight and strong signals for change, especially from Hlabisa, who promises drastic measures against non-functioning councils, indicate a commitment to urgent reform.

At last, the cavalry has arrived to rescue eThekwini

Johannesburg is about to get its tenth mayor in eight years, but the focus may shift to eThekwini (Durban) as KwaZulu-Natal’s new coalition government gears up for significant reforms. With high stakes for the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), African National Congress (ANC), and Democratic Alliance (DA), there is pressure to improve services before the 2026 municipal elections. President Cyril Ramaphosa has prioritized Durban’s turnaround, aiming to prevent a potential MKP takeover that could destabilize the region.

SA’s foreign affairs- Washington trip context, Supra elevated, Emma irritated

Despite Washington’s warm reception of South Africa’s GNU trade delegation, no shift in South Africa’s foreign policies on Palestine, Ukraine, or relations with Russia, China, and Iran is expected. The ANC remains firmly in control of foreign policy, including its stance against Israel, with R20 million allocated for related litigation. The GNU’s quick formation impressed U.S. officials, but actual policy changes remain uncertain. The outcome of AGOA renewal will hinge on U.S. politics and future negotiations.

Musical chairs in political parties – new excitement after 30 predictable years

As South Africa’s political landscape shifts, alliances between long-time adversaries in the Government of National Unity are forming, spurred by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proactive stance. Meanwhile, opposition parties like the EFF and MKP face internal fractures, with notable resignations and firings. EFF’s leader, Julius Malema, anticipates further MP losses. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde expressed optimism about decentralized governance, contrasting past rigidities with current cooperative dynamics. The upcoming 2026 municipal elections promise to be a pivotal moment in a nation grappling with rapidly evolving political tides.

Interview with go-getting Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber

Dr. Leon Schreiber, South Africa’s new Minister of Home Affairs, aims to clear the visa backlog by Christmas, which could boost economic growth by 0.6%. Despite significant progress, challenges remain, including outdated applications and regulatory delays. Schreiber plans to automate processes to enhance efficiency and economic benefits.

Shivambu’s defection: Strategic rift or survival tactic?

After the EFF’s dramatic decline in the 2024 elections, Floyd Shivambu’s defection to Jacob Zuma’s MKP has sparked intense speculation. Many believe it’s a strategic move, coordinated with Julius Malema, to eventually unite the two parties. However, deeper tensions between Shivambu and Malema, along with the MKP’s growing wealth and need for skilled leadership, suggest that this alliance might be more about survival and ambition than a simple ruse.

Gauteng: Giant promises, budget free

In his State of the Province address, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi promised transformative projects, including extensive Gautrain expansions, new hospitals, and free Wi-Fi. However, critics argued these promises are unrealistic given Gauteng’s limited budget and Lesufi’s lack of control over projects outside his jurisdiction. The feasibility of these plans remains dubious.

DA, BELA bill – Bottom Line: GNU is secure for now

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has clarified the party’s stance on the Government of National Unity (GNU), emphasizing that the DA will not walk out of government, despite differences over policies like the BELA Bill. While the DA has vowed to fight policies it opposes, such as potential changes to education and healthcare, Steenhuisen stressed that only severe constitutional or economic damage would prompt the DA to leave. Collaborative solutions remain the focus in navigating contentious issues.

Obstacles to the Musk-Ramaphosa Starlink bromance

The GNU faces a challenging test as President Cyril Ramaphosa courts Elon Musk to bring Starlink’s satellite internet to South Africa. While Starlink could provide vital internet access to rural areas, Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) legislation remains a major obstacle, requiring 30% local ownership. Despite Starlink’s successful launches across Africa, regulatory hurdles in South Africa persist. Meanwhile, the government’s slow digital migration hampers broadcasting access, impacting millions of households.

Tshwane mayor vote brings day of reckoning for Gauteng ANC

The ongoing conflict between President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC leadership and its Gauteng counterparts has resurfaced, centring on the no-confidence vote against Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Amidst coalition struggles, Gauteng remains a pivotal province for South Africa’s economic recovery. The ANC’s efforts to align its provincial leadership with national priorities face resistance, while ActionSA’s withdrawal from Tshwane’s coalition adds further complexity. This political battle highlights the strategic challenges in stabilizing Gauteng’s government and economy.

Steenhuisen’s second-hand Prado sends a powerful message

In a bold move to curb government extravagance, DA Minister Dean MacPherson has replaced food-tasters and luxury vehicles with second-hand cars for ministers. DA leader John Steenhuisen exemplified this shift by opting for a high-mileage Toyota Prado from the government pool. As the DA focuses on cost-saving measures, including reducing state house expenses, MacPherson aims to instil accountability and pride in state assets while addressing the misuse of resources by former ministers.

Lesufi for President? Seriously?

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is positioning himself as a staunch opponent of the Government of National Unity (GNU) led by the ANC and DA. Lesufi criticizes the alliance with historically white parties, preferring partnerships with those rooted in liberation ideologies like the PAC and Azapo. With talk of him as a potential presidential candidate in 2027, Lesufi’s stance could reshape the ANC’s direction post-Ramaphosa.

Dali Mpofu and the judiciary – who’ll stop Stalingrad?

Amid rising concerns over “Stalingrad tactics” obstructing justice in South Africa, a recent Appeal Court ruling shed light on accountability for corruption, particularly among high-ranking officials. The judgement criticized the legal system for permitting baseless cases to proceed, highlighting the need for reforms in appeal processes. With public dissatisfaction growing over the lack of accountability, calls for action have intensified, urging courts and legal bodies to tackle frivolous litigation effectively.

Voters love the GNU – here’s the proof

After the May general election, the coalition government of the ANC, DA, IFP, and PA is witnessing a surge in voter support, reflecting a desire for effective governance beyond racial lines. By-election results indicate significant gains for these parties, while populist groups like the EFF have lost ground. Voter preferences reveal a shift towards pragmatic solutions over ideological loyalty, highlighting regional disparities and evolving political dynamics in South Africa’s electoral landscape.

Mashatile’s presidential alliance

The race to succeed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is heating up, with Deputy President Paul Mashatile emerging as the frontrunner. Mashatile’s political base, known as the “Gauteng mafia,” mirrors Jacob Zuma’s rise to power in 2007. However, corruption allegations and the ongoing political realignment after the ANC’s 2024 coalition government shakeup may affect his path. Rival contenders like Ronald Lamola and Fikile Mbalula add to the uncertainty of this critical leadership battle.

DA proposes EEP: A viable exception to BEE?

DA Minister Solly Malatsi proposed an alternative to BEE ownership requirements for ICT network licenses through the Equity Equivalent Project (EEP), targeting multinational companies. Malatsi’s plan, not yet cabinet-approved, aligns with the DA’s Economic Justice policy.

Then there were four – Ramokgopa joins CR succession race

The race to succeed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has intensified, with Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hinting at his potential candidacy, joining Deputy President Paul Mashatile. The 2027 ANC congress will determine who leads South Africa’s ruling party forward.

SA’s race for 2026 Local Elections is on

South Africa’s political landscape is heating up as the 2026 local elections approach. The ANC, DA, and emerging MKP party are vying for dominance, with MKP making waves at the EFF’s expense. Notably, DA Chair Helen Zille aims to secure control in councils, while MKP’s Floyd Shivambu targets key metros. Amid ANC instability and public dissatisfaction with municipal management, the MKP and DA see opportunity to expand their influence across the country.

SABC bill row descends into political wrangle

The withdrawal of the SABC Bill by Minister Solly Malatsi has ignited a political standoff in South Africa. Malatsi deemed the bill flawed, citing its excessive ministerial control over the SABC board and a delayed funding model. His decision, supported by civil society groups, has drawn sharp criticism from the ANC, which may introduce its own bill to reinstate control. This highlights deeper issues in South Africa’s broadcasting policy, currently outdated and unresolved.

SABC’s Digi-catastrophe laid bare

Tensions flared in Parliament as DA Communications Minister Solly Malatsi withdrew the SABC Bill, citing concerns over ministerial powers, without consulting the relevant committee.

MK lands a major ‘influencer’, fishing where fish are

Jacob Zuma’s Mkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is gaining traction, bolstered by high-profile recruits like social media podcaster Darren Campher, now heading its parliamentary research team. Campher’s focus on nationalizing the reserve bank and land expropriation reflects MKP’s radical economic agenda. Meanwhile, the EFF faces internal turmoil, with key defections and leadership tensions. As traditional media wanes, social platforms amplify these shifts, reshaping South Africa’s political landscape amidst deepening factionalism.

Mathews Phosa sees ANC’s decline continuing, ready to serve a new party

Mathews Phosa, former ANC leader and MK commander, predicts a steep decline in ANC support to 26%-29% by 2029, with the Mkhonto weSize Party poised to gain ground if the government fails to deliver. In his book Witness to Power, Phosa critiques corruption, state capture, and AIDS denialism for the ANC’s woes. He envisions a new party of educated, entrepreneurial voters seeking honest leadership, potentially transforming South African politics by the next municipal elections.

SACP boss Mapaila out on a limb suggesting ANC break

The South African Communist Party (SACP) faces internal and external challenges as Secretary-General Solly Mapaila pushes for independence and a break from the ANC-led alliance. Without consensus or resources, the SACP’s plans for independent political participation in 2026 appear unlikely, despite Mapaila’s calls for socialist transformation and anti-imperialist strategies.

The new push for constituency-based elections

South Africa’s Electoral Reform Panel is exploring constituency-based elections to enhance MP accountability. At its first public consultation in Cape Town, NGOs, academics, and civil society overwhelmingly supported the move. These reforms could reshape the electoral system and political transparency ahead of the May 2025 deadline.

December’s by-election results provide pointers to SA’s changing electorate

Political developments from recent by-elections reveal mixed outcomes. GNU-aligned parties, including the ANC and DA, gained optimism, while non-GNU groups like the EFF underperformed. In Thabazimbi, the Labour Party made a surprise debut, but the municipality remains plagued by service delivery failures, mounting debt, and resident pessimism amidst political instability.