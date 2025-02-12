Rob Hersov: Leftism is a mental disorder – the facts don’t lie

Key topics:

By Rob Hersov – Capitalist Activist

Ah, the wonders of Leftist ideology —where up is down, men are women, and socialism is somehow still considered a viable economic system.

I mean, how many times does an idea need to fail before people realize it doesn’t work?

Seriously, let’s take a moment to appreciate the absolute state of the modern left. We’re dealing with people who believe Venezuela is a utopia, that a six-year-old can change their gender, and that “equity” means punishing successful people for daring to work hard.

But here’s the kicker: following leftist ideology is not just a bad political ideology—it’s a full-blown mental illness.

Let’s dive into the facts.

Socialism: The fastest way to destroy a country

Have you ever noticed how every socialist experiment ends the same way? Mass poverty, starvation, authoritarian rule, and a collapsed economy. It’s practically a guaranteed outcome.

Venezuela? Once the wealthiest country in South America—now a hellhole where people eat zoo animals to survive. Inflation hit 4000% at one point.

Once the wealthiest country in South America—now a hellhole where people eat zoo animals to survive. Inflation hit at one point. Russia? The biggest failure in economic history. Crumbled under its own weight because central planning is about as effective as an inflatable dartboard.

The Crumbled under its own weight because central planning is about as effective as an inflatable dartboard. North Korea? A country where the people literally starve, while their leaders get fat off the backs of the working class.

A country where the people literally starve, while their leaders get fat off the backs of the working class. Cuba? Decades of dictatorship, no economic progress, and people fleeing on rafts made of literal garbage to escape.

And what do Leftists say? “Well, real socialism has never been tried.” Oh, shut up. It’s been tried over and over, and the results are always the same—failure, oppression, and misery.

Meanwhile, let’s look at the most successful economies in the world:

– Singapore, Switzerland, the United States, and Hong Kong.

All at the top of the Heritage Foundation’s Economic Freedom Index. All have capitalist economies, private enterprise, and free markets.

Coincidence? I don’t think so.

Capitalism has lifted more people out of poverty than any other system

Here’s a number that leftists don’t want to talk about: over 1 billion people have been lifted out of extreme poverty in the last 30 years —and not because of handouts or government intervention. It’s because of free-market capitalism.

In China, poverty plummeted when they embraced capitalist reforms.

India’s economy boomed when they ditched socialist policies and opened markets.

Even Nordic countries —which socialists love to cite—are not actually socialist. They’re market-driven economies with strong private sectors.

Leftist Ideology is a mental disorder—Literally.

Now, let’s talk about the real issue: the psychological instability of leftist activists.

I’m not making this up— scientific studies prove it. A Pew Research study found that Leftists report significantly higher levels of anxiety, depression, and emotional distress than conservatives.

A 2020 CDC survey found that young leftists are twice as likely to be diagnosed with a mental illness as their conservative peers.

Gender activists are overwhelmingly diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and narcissism —which explains why they scream in the streets, cry on TikTok, and demand everyone validate their delusions.

Leftism? It’s the ultimate cult for the emotionally fragile.

Radical feminism: The religion of the miserable.

We live in an era where women have more rights, more freedoms, and more opportunities than any other time in human history —but instead of celebrating that, radical feminists spend their days whining about “oppression” in a Starbucks with their $6 soy lattes.

Western women dominate universities, yet they claim the “patriarchy” is holding them back.

Women control most of the household spending, yet somehow, they’re “economically oppressed.”

If feminism was about equality, it would focus on places like Iran. Instead, they scream about “manspreading” and “toxic masculinity.”

And don’t even get me started on the gender lunacy. Men can get pregnant? Women can have penises? Come on…………!

Who benefits from keeping people weak and dependent?

Here’s the big question: who benefits from all of this? Because let’s be clear— this isn’t accidental.

Why are young people being told capitalism is evil, despite overwhelming evidence that it works?

Why are kids being taught radical gender ideology, even though it contradicts biology? –

Why are people being encouraged to see themselves as victims instead of taking responsibility for their lives?

Answer: the people in power benefit from a weak, dependent population.

If you’re constantly outraged, mentally unstable, and financially broke, guess what? You’re easier to control. You’ll demand bigger government because you’re too weak to stand on your own. You’ll blame capitalism for your problems instead of working hard. – You’ll vote for the people who promise to “fix” everything—by taking away more of your freedom.

It’s a scam, and millions of people are falling for it.

The cold, hard truth

So, let’s summarize: –

Socialism is a guaranteed disaster.

Free markets make people richer, healthier, and happier. –

– Leftist ideology attracts the emotionally unstable and mentally ill. –

– Radical feminism and gender activism are unscientific, delusional cults. –

– The elites are pushing this garbage to keep people weak and easy to control.

You have a choice:

1. Wake up —embrace reality, take responsibility, and publicly reject the Leftist insanity.

2. Stay asleep —believe in lies, play the victim, and watch the world burn. Or leave me calling out the madness because you are too scared to stand with me.

It’s up to you.

But I’ll tell you this: the facts don’t lie. And neither do I.

Final thoughts

If you know someone still trapped in the Leftist mental asylum, send them this article.

Maybe they’ll snap out of it.

Or maybe they’ll just scream and call you a fascist. Either way—it’s worth the shot.

And if you’re one of the few sane ones left?

Stay loud, stay unapologetic, and never stop fighting for the truth. Because the facts are on our side, and the world needs reality now more than ever.

