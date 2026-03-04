Thought Leaders
FT's Martin Wolf: The cynical opportunities of ‘Epic Fury’
With this US administration, the best bet is that a business deal is to be reached with Iran
Key topics:
Gulf war risks spike oil, gas and global inflation
Markets bet conflict will be brief despite energy shock
“Venezuelan option” deal could stabilise Iran, not democratise
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Martin Wolf