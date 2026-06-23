Should your graduate child spend the next decade in SA or America? An economist does the maths — and it's brutal

Economist Dr Chris Kotze strips the SA-versus-America emigration debate of its emotion and runs the numbers. His finding: South Africa is cheaper in nominal terms but significantly less affordable in the metric that matters — working-time cost. A representative monthly basket requires 143 hours of work from an American graduate but 185 hours from a South African equivalent. The local graduate can't cover basic living costs within a standard working month. Factor in 60%-plus youth unemployment, employment equity constraints, globally traded goods like cars and iPhones costing three to six times more in working hours, and a compounding ten-year wealth gap of R2.7m — the conclusion is unavoidable..By Dr Chris Kotze*.Author's NoteThis article does not seek to determine where South Africans should live. Rather, it examines the economic consequences of beginning a professional career in South Africa versus the United States using employment, affordability and wealth-accumulation metrics. The objective is not to advocate emigration, but to assess the relative economic opportunities available to a young graduate over the first decade of their working life..“My son or daughter has a degree from Stellenbosch, UCT, Wits, Pretoria or Rhodes. Should they spend the next ten years of their life in South Africa or in the United States?”.That question has become increasingly common among South African families. While debates about emigration are often framed in political or emotional terms, the more useful question is economic: where is a talented graduate most likely to build a successful career, accumulate wealth and improve their standard of living?The conventional wisdom is straightforward. South Africa is cheaper. America is more expensive. Therefore, many assume that despite higher salaries in the United States, the lower cost of living in South Africa largely offsets the difference.The evidence suggests otherwise.The key mistake in many comparisons is that they focus on prices rather than affordability. Economists have long understood that what matters is not what something costs, but how much income is required to purchase it. An even more intuitive measure is working-time affordability: how many hours must an individual work to purchase a given basket of goods and services?When employment prospects, working-time affordability and long-term wealth accumulation are considered together, the economic advantages of starting a career in the United States become difficult to ignore.Opportunity Comes Before IncomeDiscussions about salaries and cost of living often overlook a more fundamental question: how easily can a graduate obtain meaningful employment in the first place? South Africa’s youth labour market remains one of the most challenging in the world. Statistics South Africa reported that approximately 45.8% of people aged 15–34 who were actively seeking work were unemployed in the first quarter of 2026, while unemployment among those aged 15–24 exceeded 60%. Recent Stats SA analyses suggest that around a quarter of young South Africans with a university degree may experience unemployment or employment below their qualification level.The implications are profound. Wealth (and experience) accumulation begins with employment. Employment generates income. Income enables saving. Savings create investment capital. Investment capital compounds over time. A graduate who spends two years searching for suitable employment loses more than two years of earnings (and learning). They also lose two years of investment growth.The first advantage of a stronger labour market is therefore not higher salaries. It is access to opportunity itself. Labour-market outcomes are also shaped by South Africa's employment-equity framework, which influences recruitment and promotion decisions across many sectors. For example, in the financial sector's lowest 'skilled technical' occupational category, the target for employees from designated groups is 95.6%.Beyond labour-market considerations, South Africa faces several structural challenges that may influence long-term career prospects and quality of life. Violent crime remains among the highest in the world by international standards. According to a 2025 Statista ranking of the most dangerous cities in the world, based on crime rates per 100,000 inhabitants, six of the ten most dangerous cities are in South Africa, with Pietermaritzburg and Pretoria occupying the first and second positions. This concentration of high‑crime cities weighs heavily on quality of life, perceptions of safety and long‑term investment decisions.Public service delivery is under strain in many municipalities, with recurring failures in electricity, water, sanitation and transport infrastructure undermining productivity and eroding confidence in the state’s ability to support growth. Economic growth over the last decade has consistently lagged both developed and emerging‑market peers; South Africa has been among the slowest‑growing large emerging economies. Real GDP growth has averaged around 1–1.5% per year since 2012, compared with roughly 3–4% in peer emerging markets, limiting job creation and real income gains.South Africa has also slipped in recent years from 83rd (2023) → 95th (2024) → 101st (2025) in the UN‑backed World Happiness Report, which measures life evaluation and affect (how people rate their lives and their daily emotions) using GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and perceptions of corruption. These factors together influence quality of life and long‑term economic prospects, and they frame the environment in which young graduates must make decisions about where to build their careers.But what about the lower cost of living in South Africa?.At first glance the American basket appears dramatically more expensive. Converted at approximately R17 per US dollar, the basket costs roughly R63,000 per month. Yet affordability is determined not by prices alone, but by the income available to pay for them..Using illustrative after-tax graduate salaries of US$4,500 per month in the United States and R21,000 per month in South Africa (the salary assumptions represent broad mid-range estimates for newly qualified graduates in professional occupations located in major metropolitan areas, sourced from Payscale, Glassdoor, Indeed, ZipRecruiter, OfferZen and CareerJunction), and a standard 173 hour work-month, the United States graduate earns $26 per hour and the South African graduate R121 per hour.Consequently, the representative basket requires approximately 143 hours of work for the American graduate and 185 hours for the South African graduate. From an hourly earnings perspective, our representative monthly basket for an urban professional graduate living independently in the USA is almost 23% cheaper than that of his South African compatriot. In fact, our typical South African graduate will not be able to afford the proposed basket of goods and services within the available 173 working hours per month, given that it will require 185 working hours in South Africa to afford this basket—a shortfall of about 42-hours or more than a whole week. In this example, the American graduate can fund the basket and still retain roughly US$775 per month for saving or discretionary spending. In contrast, the South African graduate will not be able to afford the proposed basket of goods and services within a standard 173-hour working month and will have to cut back on expenses, reduce his or her living standard, borrow money, or rely on help from parents or others..For locally provided services (e.g. a restaurant meal), the affordability gap is often modest. For globally traded goods, however, the difference is striking. A South African graduate must work roughly six times longer to purchase a current‑generation flagship iPhone and nearly four times longer to purchase a Toyota Corolla Cross.Family Life and Career ProgressionWhile graduate outcomes provide a useful starting point, a more complete comparison should also consider how affordability evolves as careers progress and families are formed. Illustratively, a professional who progresses successfully over a decade might earn R800,000–R1.5 million annually in South Africa compared with US$120,000–US$250,000 in the United States. The larger American economy, deeper capital markets and greater concentration of high-paying industries often create larger income multiples between junior and senior career stages.Using the 70% of the top salary ranges and still a 173-hour work month, our per hour earnings (in current values) will look as follows:.The table below shows the cost of living for a family of four (with one earning parent) in Austin, Texas, USA and Cape Town, South Africa, respectively, as well as monthly rental for a three-bedroom home, outside the city centre, both of which are more affordable in the USA in terms of hours worked..While childcare remains materially more affordable in South Africa, the broader affordability picture remains surprisingly favourable to the United States when measured in hours worked.The Wealth Accumulation GapConsider two equally capable graduates beginning their careers simultaneously—one in South Africa and one in the United States. The American graduate begins investing immediately. The South African graduate may spend years attempting to reach the same position. Using a stylised 10% annual return based on the long‑run historical performance of the S&P 500 Total Return Index (past performance is not a guarantee of future results), a sustained monthly investment advantage of US$775 (as per our example above) could accumulate to approximately US$160,000 (or about R2.7m at current exchange rates) over ten years. The compounding clock starts earlier for one graduate than for the other.ConclusionThe decision facing many South African graduates is not simply a comparison of salaries. It is a comparison of opportunity, affordability and long-term wealth creation.The evidence presented demonstrates that the United States offers meaningful advantages across all three dimensions. It provides access to a larger labour market, higher earnings relative to living costs, greater affordability for globally traded goods and a stronger platform for long-term capital accumulation.None of this implies that South Africa lacks strengths. The country offers exceptional natural beauty, strong family and community networks, and advantages in certain service categories. However, if the question is framed narrowly as an economic one—where a capable graduate is most likely to maximise employment opportunities, purchasing power and wealth accumulation over the next decade—the evidence points overwhelmingly in one direction.South Africa may be cheaper in nominal terms. But for many skilled young professionals, America is more affordable, offers greater opportunity and provides a significantly stronger platform for building wealth.That conclusion will undoubtedly make some readers uncomfortable. But it follows directly from the evidence. It is not a political conclusion. It is an economic one.Sources and MethodologyStatistics South Africa Quarterly Labour Force Survey (Q1 2026).Department of Employment and Labour’s sectoral employment equity targets for financial services (published in 2026).IMF and World Bank dataNumbeo cost-of-living and rental estimates (2025–2026).Expatistan cost-of-living and rental estimates (2025–2026).U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer expenditure data.Payscale, Glassdoor, Indeed, ZipRecruiter, OfferZen and CareerJunction remuneration studies.Toyota USA and Toyota South Africa retail pricing.Apple USA and Apple South Africa retail pricing.S&P 500 Total Return Index historical return data.Working-time affordability calculations based on a 40-hour week (173 hours per month)..Read more:.Africa faces steepest borrowing costs despite growing investor demand.Should your graduate child spend the next decade in SA or America? An economist does the maths — and it's brutal.Economist Dr Chris Kotze strips the SA-versus-America emigration debate of its emotion and runs the numbers. His finding: South Africa is cheaper in nominal terms but significantly less affordable in the metric that matters — working-time cost. A representative monthly basket requires 143 hours of work from an American graduate but 185 hours from a South African equivalent. The local graduate can't cover basic living costs within a standard working month. Factor in 60%-plus youth unemployment, employment equity constraints, globally traded goods like cars and iPhones costing three to six times more in working hours, and a compounding ten-year wealth gap of R2.7m — the conclusion is unavoidable..*Dr Chris Kotze Economist and Business Leader.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. 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