🔒 Best of 2024: The two SA hotels ranked among the world’s top 50

Capella Bangkok was named the World’s Best Hotel for 2024, topping a prestigious list curated by the creators of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and Bars. Also featured on the list were two top hotels in South Africa – read more to find out which two they are.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

Two SA hotels ranked among world’s 50 best

Capella Bangkok has been named the World’s Best Hotel for 2024 by the World’s 50 Best Hotels list. With its stunning riverside views of the Chao Phraya River and a blend of luxurious amenities, Capella leads the way in redefining Bangkok’s luxury scene. Notable dining experiences include a French restaurant by Mauro Colagreco and the popular Phra Nakhon. The award highlights both Capella’s excellence and Bangkok’s growing luxury travel market.

By Nikki Ekstein and Sarah Rappaport ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

For the second year, the founders of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants and World’s 50 Best Bars lists have turned their attention to the most fabulous places to stay around the globe. And this year, it’s the Capella Bangkok that comes away as the best hotel on earth.

The Capella is among a cluster of new riverside resorts in Bangkok that has skyrocketed the city’s luxury quotient. Every one of its rooms has a view of the Chao Praya River, and dining venues include a French gastronomic restaurant by Mauro Colagreco and the waterfront Phra Nakhon, which has become something of a legendary brunch scene for chic locals and visitors alike. Its pool is so densely surrounded by lush vegetation, it almost feels like instant transport to one of the Thai islands.

The title of World’s Best, however is a subjective one, rather than a scientific determination. To arrive at its results, the World’s 50 Best team asks its 600 anonymous jurors to rank the seven best hotels they’ve stayed in over the last 18 months. It’s a system that necessarily favors easy-to-reach destinations, big cities and new hotels with marketing muscle: There are no rules against jurors taking free stays, so those with big promotional budgets can draw dozens of influencers and media on familiarization trips to help get the word out, creating a slew of eligible voters along the way. (Bloomberg accepts no such invitations.)

By contrast, even the best-traveled voters are unlikely to have gone on safari or explored the wilds of Patagonia in that recent period, leaving only a small minority of voters with the ability to cast votes for properties in off-the-beaten track destinations. In theory, a global panel of jurors should help, but none are required to cast even a single vote for hotels in their home regions.

That in some ways explains the results. Much of the list was familiar from last year’s edition, proving that influential travel pros feel the need to see the highest ranked places they have not yet visited, creating a sort of echo chamber of positive opinion. That made the biggest surprises the most far-flung resorts, like Kokomo Private Island, in Fiji (No. 50); Suján Jawai, in Rajasthan, India (No. 43); and Six Senses Zighy Bay, in Oman (No. 45).

In this year’s black-tie ceremony at London’s Guildhall, “Highest New Entry,” “Most Admired Hotel Group” and “Highest Climber” awards were doled out for the first time: They went to Raffles London at the OWO, Aman and Atlantis the Royal, respectively. The latter, a $1.2 billion investment from Kerzner International Ltd., climbed from No. 44 on the 2023 list to No. 9 now.

The Raffles London at the OWO is among the hotels that benefits from a substantial marketing benefit—it has extraordinary publicity muscle behind it—though indeed it is a worthy contender, opening last fall after a $1.76 billion renovation of a historic building that that served as a base for British military operations throughout both World Wars. Last year’s winner, Passalacqua, came in this year at No. 2; overall, half of last year’s top 10 held onto positions within that rarified echelon.

The geographic distribution was also similarly unchanged. If last year sub-Saharan Africa and South America were represented with one measly entry apiece, the 2024 list did only marginally better, with only two hotels in sub-Saharan Africa ranking (Singita Kruger National Park and Mount Nelson, a Belmond Hotel) and one in South America (the Rosewood São Paulo).

The rankings also speak to trending destinations. In last year’s inaugural list, it was clear that the jury were among the many travelers thrilled to return to Asia in its long-awaited post-Covid reopening; there were a dozen hotels from the continent on the 2023 list.

This year, the center of gravity remained firmly in Asia, where the weak yen has driven interest in Japan and upcoming season of The White Lotus has helped extend a travel boom in Thailand (the two countries claimed a total of seven hotels on the list, with Asia now claiming even more hotels than it did last year).

The US also improved its standing, with four entries, up from just two last year, including a first-time recognition for the iconic Carlyle Hotel in New York City, the Four Seasons at the Surf Club in Miami and Dorchester Collection’s Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

Being on the list can be a game-changer not just for the hotels that rank but also the destinations or the brands they’re from, says Kristina Snaith-Lense, general manager of Hong Kong’s Upper House, which ranked fourth last year and fifth this year. “It’s been a great story for Hong Kong—to highlight our recovery after Covid after all the closures,” she explains.

The fact that Aman, Rosewood and Four Seasons collectively claimed 11 out of 50 spots adds luster to all of the hotels across those brands’ portfolios. Maybourne, Raffles, Oetker Collection and Dorchester Collection all performed well, too, with multiple properties on the list. Perhaps none have more to gain than Capella, which as a smaller and younger brand has less global awareness than some of its peers, and whose standing atop the list will no doubt stoke curiosity about its other hotels in Bali, Singapore and Sydney.

But privately, some hoteliers admit it’s now stressful to retain their rankings, saying that the accolade has become valuable for positioning their properties against the competition—and the presence of so many deeper-pocketed, branded properties makes it even harder for independent resorts to break through.

Still, the knock-on effects can’t be underestimated, especially in cities like Thai capital where consumers may have a hard time choosing between a wealth of five-star options. “For us in such a big competitive bustling destination, it’s wonderful recognition,” says John Blanco, general manager of Capella Bangkok. “It’s a freaking surprise and a pleasure.”

Making it onto the list gives a great sense of pride, agrees Vincent Billiard, managing director of the Parisian palace Hôtel de Crillon, a Rosewood Hotel, which this year ranked 15th. It’s also an important marketing tool: “We have the plaque outside the hotel, write it on every letter we communicate, and it’ll be all over Instagram.”

For consumers the list may be little more than a confirmation of their existing hotel bucket list. If the original goals of the World’s 50 Best list, according to its executives, were to spark discovery and media buzz, this year’s list cements the fact that the latter far outweighs the former.

When asked if she was satisfied with the geographic diversity of last year’s list—or concerned by the lack thereof—Emma Sleight, head of content for World’s 50 Best Bars and Hotels says simply that “there are only 50 spots that we can call out.” Asked again whether there was any interest in tweaking the voting system to make it more equitable, she argued that 50 Best is “not an arbiter of the list but a reflection of the current travel industry.”

She adds that the company creates year-round content separate from the 50 Best list to give visibility to great hotels that don’t make the cut via its Discovery platform, though it heavily features hotels, restaurants and bars in cities rather than remote locales.

Here’s the list of the World’s 50 Best hotels in full.

1. Capella Bangkok (The Best Hotel in Asia)

2. Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy (Best Boutique Hotel Award)

3. Rosewood Hong Kong

4. Cheval Blanc Paris

5. The Upper House, Hong Kong

6. Raffles Singapore

7. Aman Tokyo

8. Soneva Fushi, Maldives (Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award)

9. Atlantis the Royal, Dubai (Highest Climber Award)

10. Nihi Sumba

11. Claridge’s, London

12. Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

13. Raffles London at the OWO, London (Highest New Entry Award)

14. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

15. Hôtel de Crillon, Paris

16. Chablé Yucatan, Chocolá, Mexico (The Best Hotel in North America)

17. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France

18. Belmond Maroma, Riviera Maya, Mexico (Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award)

19. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence

20. Borgo Santandrea, Amalfi Coast, Italy

21. Desa Potato Head, Bali

22. Bulgari Tokyo (Nikka Best New Hotel Award)

23. The Lana, Dubai

24. Rosewood São Paulo (The Best Hotel in South America)

25. The Calile, Brisbane (The Best Hotel in Oceania)

26. The Siam, Bangkok

27. Park Hyatt Kyoto

28. Mount Nelson, Cape Town (The Best Hotel in Africa)

29. One & Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

30. The Carlyle, New York City

31. La Mamounia, Marrakech, Morocco

32. Four Seasons Madrid

33. Capella Singapore

34. Four Seasons at the Surf Club, Miami

35. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles

36. Eden Rock, St. Barths

37. Aman New York

38. Royal Mansour, Marrakech, Morocco (No. 3 Gin Art of Hospitality Award)

39. Amangalla, Sri Lanka

40. Le Bristol, Paris

41. Gleneagles, Scotland

42. Castello di Reschio, Umbria, Italy

43. Suján Jawai, Rajasthan, India

44. Singita Kruger National Park, South Africa

45. Six Senses Zighy Bay, Oman

46. The Connaught, London

47. The Brando, Tetiaroa, French Polynesia

Read also:

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.