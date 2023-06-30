BizBytes – News in brief updated through the day

Friday 30 June, 2023

City of Cape Town smashes auction records



The City of Cape Town conducted a successful land auction, including the iconic Green Point Virgin Active site lease. Virgin Active retained the lease for the next 20 years with a winning bid of R3.7 million per month. The auction involved the sale of 32 non-core municipal land parcels and houses across various areas. The City aims to drive inclusive economic growth through the auction, but emphasized that the auctioned sites were not designated for affordable housing developments. The auction received record registrations and sales, indicating a strong interest in Cape Town property. Final approvals from the Council are still pending.

South Africa’s mortgage loan lending drops 17% yoy in 1Q

The latest data on mortgage lending for the first quarter of 2023 indicates a continued decline in the value of new mortgage loans granted. FNB’s Property Insights says this decline was anticipated due to rising interest rates and a slower economy. The year-on-year decline in new mortgage loans reached -17.1% in the first quarter, with the residential mortgage sector experiencing a decline of -19.28%. The commercial mortgage sector also saw a decline of -5.66%. This decrease in lending is in line with expectations, as property sales activity has been losing momentum since 2022.

Provisional liquidators believe Business Rescue not an option for SAPO

The South African Post Office (Post Office) is facing insolvency with a debt of R9.4 billion. The Post Office and the government ignored court orders to pay retirement fund and medical aid deductions from employees’ salaries, aggravating the financial situation. As a result, the Post Office was put into provisional liquidation, and numerous landlords and creditors are owed unpaid amounts. The joint provisional liquidators suggest a formal compromise with creditors under section 155 of the Companies Act as a more suitable option than Business Rescue. They argue that this approach would clear the debts, make the Post Office solvent, and allow the government to restructure it. The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies applied for Business Rescue, but the provisional liquidators believe it relies on uncertain events and could negatively impact the Postbank, which relies on the Post Office’s license. The fate of the Post Office will be determined by the creditors and the court in a hearing on July 4, 2023.

Government Seeks Plan to Allow Eskom to Accept Green Funding Loans Despite Bailout Agreement

The South African government is working on a plan to enable state-owned power utility Eskom to accept loans for reducing carbon emissions, despite an existing bailout agreement with the National Treasury, as reported by MyBroadband. The Finance Ministry has appointed an unnamed consultant to find a solution that would allow Eskom to access funds from international pledges for transitioning away from coal. The bailout agreement restricts Eskom from taking on more debt and accessing loans for three years without written permission from the Finance Minister. The government aims to present potential solutions to disburse the funding by August.

South Africa’s Energy Minister Urges Action on “Energy Poverty” Amid Transition Challenges

South Africa’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, emphasised the need to address “energy poverty” while balancing emissions reduction and energy access. He acknowledged the massive task of transitioning from coal to cleaner energy sources, complicating the implementation of an $8.5 billion green energy pledge. Mantashe, previously dubbed a “coal fundamentalist,” has overseen a stop-start program for renewable power generation. He emphasised the importance of considering socio-economic conditions during the transition and criticised the obstruction of offshore oil and gas exploration by environmental groups, calling for a balanced approach between development and environmental concerns. -Bloomberg

South African Major Metros to Experience Rate Increases from July 2023

Starting from July 1, 2023, residents of South Africa’s major metros will face increased rates for water, electricity, property, and refuse and sanitation, as reported by MyBroadband. The City of Johannesburg’s proposed rate increases, although met with widespread discontent, were adjusted to a 2% property rate increase after receiving around 42,000 objections. Other municipalities, such as eThekwini, implemented higher rate hikes for property rates, electricity, water, and sanitation. However, the City of Cape Town stands out by reducing property rates and providing exemptions for properties valued under R5 million. See the table below for a summary of municipal rate hikes across South Africa.

South Africa to Appeal Court Ruling Preventing Deportation of Zimbabwean Nationals

South Africa plans to appeal a court ruling that deemed the cancellation of special permits for Zimbabwean nationals, allowing them to live and work in the country, as unlawful and unconstitutional. The Pretoria High Court’s decision prevents the arrest and deportation of Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders who lack a valid exemption certificate in their passports. The South African Department of Home Affairs argues that the ruling sets a dangerous precedent and believes their original decision was correct. The court has given the government until the end of 2024 to rectify the process.

Union54, Tiger Global-Backed Startup, Enters Africa’s Super App Competition

Union54, an African startup supported by Tiger Global Management, is joining the race to develop super apps in Africa. The company plans to launch its ChitChat app in September, offering secure messaging and dollar-based virtual cards for international transactions. The app will also provide payments, gaming, dating, and food delivery services. Super apps, popular in regions with large unbanked populations, offer a comprehensive platform for services and payments. Union54 aims to retain 40% ownership of ChitChat and partner with local companies in Angola, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia, leveraging the growing fintech market in Africa. -Bloomberg

France Sees Third Night of Violent Protests Following Teen’s Police Killing

Violent protests continued for a third consecutive night in France over the police killing of a teenager in a Paris suburb. Over 600 people, mostly between 14 and 18 years old, were arrested during the unrest. Protesters targeted municipal buildings, set a hotel on fire, and vandalized stores. The officer who fired the fatal shot has been charged with murder and detained. President Emmanuel Macron is holding a crisis meeting in response to the escalating situation. The protests highlight longstanding tensions in France’s poorer suburbs and raise questions about policing in the country. -Bloomberg

Australia Tech Firms Outperform Peers in Best Quarter Since 2020

A gauge of Australia’s technology shares has advanced 20% in the second quarter, outperforming peers in the US and Asia as expectations of near-peak interest rates added to the artificial intelligence-driven momentum in the sector. A rotation from finance shares into technology firms also helped the S&P/ASX 200 Information Technology Index to be on track for its best three months since Dec. 2020. “We are positive on the Australia technology sector more broadly given their defensive growth nature as macro conditions remain uncertain” and longer-term structural growth trends continue, said UBS analyst Lucy Huang. -Bloomberg

Thursday 29 June, 2023

AI Video Startup Runway Secures $141M Funding from Google, and Nvidia for Advancing Video Generation Technology

New York-based AI startup Runway AI has raised $141 million in funding from investors, including Google, Nvidia, and Salesforce. The company specialises in artificial intelligence software that can create short videos based on typed words. The latest funding brings Runway’s total raised amount to approximately $237 million. The investment will be used to research video and image-generation AI models further. Runway’s innovative technology aims to tackle the complexities of generating videos from written prompts, offering new possibilities for AI in the content creation industry.

Moody’s Partners with Microsoft and OpenAI to Develop AI Assistant for Risk Assessment

Moody’s Corporation has announced its collaboration with Microsoft and OpenAI to create an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant called “Moody’s Research Assistant.” The tool aims to help customers, including analysts, bankers, advisers, researchers, and investors, analyse the information required for risk assessments. Moody’s plans to showcase a version of the assistant to select clients later this year. The company has already deployed Microsoft’s AI assistant technology to its employees, enabling them to search internal data, including Moody’s Orbis database. Moody’s envisions future AI assistants for lending, underwriting, and other tasks. -Bloomberg

France Gears Up for Further Protests Following Police Shooting of Teenager

France is preparing for more clashes and protests after the police killing of a teenager in Paris sparked widespread unrest. The government mobilises 40,000 police officers, including 5,000 in Paris, as demonstrations spread beyond the suburbs. The officer who fired the fatal shot has been detained and investigated for murder. The violence on Wednesday night resulted in over 180 arrests, and officials, including President Emmanuel Macron, have condemned the attacks. The incident highlights long-standing tensions in France’s poorer suburbs and raises questions about policing practices. -Bloomberg

Moody’s: Eskom Debt Plan Reduces Risks for South Africa, Boosts Liquidity

Moody’s Investors Service has stated that South Africa’s plan to provide debt relief to struggling power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and potentially write off municipalities’ arrears will enhance liquidity and reduce funding risks for the government. The proposed R254bn ($13.6bn) relief package aims to strengthen Eskom’s balance sheet by covering interest payments over the next three years, contingent on private partnerships to operate its plants and transmission network. Moody’s analysts believe that if Eskom successfully implements the plan, it would benefit the wider economy, sovereign, municipalities, banks, and companies. The proposal is also expected to strengthen Eskom’s balance sheet and mitigate nonpayment risks on its debt. -Bloomberg

South Africa’s Central Bank Governor Foresees Prolonged Period of High-Interest Rates

South Africa’s central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, stated that monetary policy would remain tight for a longer duration to tackle persistent inflation. Despite a recent slowdown in inflation, it has remained above the central bank’s target range for a year. The repurchase rate currently stands at 8.25%, the highest level in 14 years. The duration of higher interest rates will depend on whether inflation reaches the target and remains anchored. There is uncertainty regarding whether the central bank will follow the Federal Reserve and pause interest rate hikes in the upcoming meeting.

South African Court Declares Cancellation of Zimbabwean Permits Unlawful

South Africa’s High Court has ruled that cancelling special permits for Zimbabwean nationals, which grant them the right to live and work in the country, is unconstitutional and unlawful. The decision to end the permits, affecting around 178,000 Zimbabweans, was challenged by the Helen Suzman Foundation due to a lack of public consultation. The court ruling prohibits the arrest and deportation of permit holders who don’t possess a valid exemption certificate. The government has been given until the end of 2024 to rectify the process.

South African Banks and Insurers Criticized for Lack of Succession Planning

South African financial institutions are facing criticism for their inadequate succession planning, resulting in excessive reliance on current personnel, warns the Prudential Authority. Large banks are particularly vulnerable as retiring board members leave behind a lack of ready successors. Smaller banks and insurers struggle to retain talent due to bigger rivals offering higher salaries, compounded by rising emigration hindering their ability to attract and retain skilled professionals. The concerns arise as Nedbank Group and Investec Plc search for successors for their CEOs and other key positions.

BMW Invests R4.2bn in SA Plant, Paving the Way for Electric Future

BMW South Africa is committing R4.2bn over five years to transform its Rosslyn manufacturing plant for the era of electro-mobility. The investment will prepare the facility to produce the next-generation BMW X3, the first electric model manufactured in South Africa exclusively for global markets. This move underscores BMW’s dedication to the country, secures jobs, and positions the company as a key player in the automotive industry’s transition to a greener economy.

Ex-Finance Minister of Mozambique to be Extradited to US for Credit Suisse Bond Fraud

Manuel Chang, the former Finance Minister of Mozambique, is set to be extradited to New York in July to face charges related to a $2 billion bond fraud scandal involving Credit Suisse. Chang, detained in South Africa since December 2018, is accused of conspiring with Credit Suisse bankers to deepen Mozambique’s debt through dubious maritime projects. Credit Suisse paid a settlement of nearly $475 million in 2021, while a Credit Suisse unit and three former bankers pleaded guilty in the same case. Mozambique is challenging associated loans in the London High Court.

Poland Bolsters Border Security Amid Wagner Threat, Braces for Hybrid Warfare Escalation

Poland will enhance security measures on its border with Belarus due to concerns over the presence of Wagner mercenary forces and the potential escalation of hybrid warfare. Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski expressed worries about the situation’s danger to Ukraine, Lithuania, and Poland. The Polish government has observed increased attempts by migrants from Africa and the Middle East to cross into the country from Belarus, accusing President Alexander Lukashenko’s government of aiding the process. Poland intends to increase military presence and build new defenses along the border. The ruling Law & Justice party plans to propose stricter border protection measures at the EU summit. -Bloomberg

Gates Foundation Invests $550 Million in Final-Stage Trial of Tuberculosis Vaccine, Aiming to Replace Century-Old Shot

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in collaboration with the Wellcome Trust, will conduct a $550 million final-stage trial for a tuberculosis (TB) vaccine. The aim is to determine whether it can replace the currently used, century-old shot, which has limited effectiveness. Led by the Gates Medical Research Institute, the study will receive $400 million from the Gates Foundation and up to $150 million from the Wellcome Trust. TB affects a quarter of the global population, causing 1.6 million deaths in 2021. The experimental vaccine is expected to offer better protection against the disease and reduce its spread. -Bloomberg

Eskom Latest: Generation Improves, Off-Peak Blackouts Suspended

By Paul Burkhardt and Mpho Hlakudi

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. said it has developed guidelines to allocate access to the country’s electricity grid, prioritizing projects that are ready for development.

While the most industrialized nation on the continent is in need of generation capacity to end record power outages, projects have been sidelined due to a shortage of connections to the grid. The utility has drafted rules designed to grant equal access to stations “based on a demonstrated readiness,” according to Eskom officials.

The practice of “grid-capacity hogging” presents a challenge, the utility said in a presentation on its Interim Grid Capacity Allocation rules. “All grid connection applications shall be treated in a non-discriminatory manner to ensure a fair, transparent, equitable, open access.”

Off-Peak Blackouts Return (June 28, 8:30 a.m.)

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s state power utility, will cut 2,000 megawatts of power from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m., scrapping a plan to suspend electricity rationing during daytime because of delays in returning some of its generating units to service.

The utility will thereafter cut 3,000 megawatts from the grid until midnight, it said in a Tweet.

Thieves Threaten World Bank’s Coal Rail Project (June 28, 6 a.m.)

A World Bank Group-funded effort to increase train access to a power plant in South Africa’s coal-rich region has started to significantly backslide as criminals target the country’s rail system.

Development of a 68-kilometer route between Ermelo, east of Johannesburg, and Eskom’s Majuba power station started over a decade ago to replace the continuous flow of trucks delivering coal to the plant. Once completed, the rail line will be cheaper, faster and more environmentally friendly, according to the World Bank.

South Africa Forms Hydrogen Pact With Germany (June 27, 8:41 p.m.)

South Africa and Germany signed an agreement to create a task force that will help Africa’s most industrialized nation create projects that are able to meet international demand for green hydrogen.

An agreement signed by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Robert Habeck, German vice chancellor and minister of economic affairs and climate action, will assist to drive the commercial viability of green hydrogen projects and infrastructure in both nations, the Ministry of Electricity said in a statement.

Outages Cost Mall Operator $3 Million in Five Months (June 27, 5:47 p.m.)

South Africa’s power cuts cost listed retail property owner Hyprop Investments Ltd. 55.3 million rand ($3 million) in the five months through May.

The owner of shopping malls in sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe managed to recover 86% of that cost, according to a statement on Tuesday. All its centers in South Africa, which includes Somerset Mall near Cape Town and Rosebank Mall in Johannesburg, continue to trade during so-called loadshedding.

Hyprop’s portfolio has full backup capacity with 81 generators, other than the Canal Walk center in Cape Town, where six prime rate generators are being commissioned, it said.

Monday 26 June to Wednesday 28 June, 2023

Wagner Group mutiny coverage: Vladimir Putin accuses Wagner Group leaders of betraying Russia

