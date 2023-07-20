BizBytes – Market moving news in brief updated through the day

Thursday 20 July, 2023

Today’s market movers from Sharenet, co-sponsors of the Fantasy Fund Manager game

Truworths Overcomes Economic Headwinds, Reports 13.2% Sales Increase

In its 52-week business update, South African retailer, Truworths International, reported an 11.4% rise in group retail sales to R20.6 billion ($1.4 billion) for the period ending 2 July 2023. When compared with the corresponding 52-week period of 2022, sales rose by 13.2%. This growth was attained despite challenging macroeconomic conditions in South Africa and the UK, the Group’s main markets. Effective cost and margin management, new store formats, and consistent inventory management underpinned the company’s performance.

JSE All Share index reacts positively to SARB’s interest rate pause

The South African stock market’s overall index rose 350 points (0.2%) immediately after the announcement from the SA Reserve Bank that its Monetary Policy Committee has voted to leave interest rates unchanged. This followed the release earlier this week of better than expected inflation figures. The index rose from around 76 900 to 77 250 on the announcement (see graph below from the FT)

Anglo American shares +4% after 11% production increase in Q2 2023, driven by new copper mine

Anglo American has released its production report for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, showing an 11% increase in production compared to the same period in 2022. The growth was primarily attributed to the ramp-up of the Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, which has reached commercial production levels. However, there were temporary lower productions from De Beers’ Venetia mine and Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) operations. The company remains focused on achieving full-year production guidance and enhancing operational performance through leadership changes and re-organization. The share price jumped 4% on the news.

Karooooo shares up 3% on 1Q revenue growth of 24%

Karooooo Limited, the parent company of Cartrack, Carzuka, and Karooooo Logistics, has announced solid financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The group’s total revenue grew by 24% to ZAR997 million, driven by a 18% increase in subscription revenue. Earnings per share increased to ZAR5.09, and free cash flow rose by 39% to ZAR158 million. The company’s strong financial position and successful business model position it for sustainable growth. Karooooo’s leading Operations Cloud platform continues to drive digital transformation and customer retention across various industries.

Anglo American Platinum Reports 9% Decrease in PGMs Production in Q2 2023

Anglo American Platinum Limited has released its production report for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023. The report highlights a 9% decline in total platinum group metals (PGMs) production, reaching 943,100 ounces compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily attributed to operational challenges at Amandelbult, planned infrastructure closures, lower grades at Mogalakwena, and the impact of Eskom load-curtailment. The company’s CEO, Natascha Viljoen, emphasized the commitment to safety and the focus on achieving the 2023 production guidance amidst various challenges. Investors had expected worse – the share price rose 1.8% on the news.

BHP Group FY23 Operational Review – Production Records but Reports Fatalities

Resources giant BHP Group Limited shares rose slightly after its operational review for the year ended June 30, 2023 was released this morning. The report highlights two fatalities during the financial year, emphasizing the company’s commitment to safety. BHP achieved full-year production guidance for copper, iron ore, metallurgical coal, and energy coal. Annual production records were set at Western Australia Iron Ore, Spence, Olympic Dam, and refined gold. The unit cost guidance is expected to be achieved for Escondida, WAIO, and NSWEC. The average realized prices for copper, iron ore, and metallurgical coal were lower compared to the previous year. BHP completed the acquisition of OZ Minerals Ltd and made progress in exploration and strategic investments in various commodities.

IBM beats Q2 expectations with strong performance in Software, Consulting Services

IBM, a stock held in the BizNews model portfolios, reported Q2 net income of $1.6 billion, exceeding expectations, and demonstrated double-digit revenue growth in key business areas: Red Hat and data and AI. Software and consulting services drove revenue performance, with 7% and 4% growth respectively, while infrastructure revenue fell by 15%. For FY2023, IBM maintains its forecast of 3% to 5% revenue growth and anticipates free-cash flow of about $10.5 billion. The shares were steady in the after-market.

Tesla profit up 20%, shares ease on concerns over coming production dip

Despite price cuts and predictions of reduced production in the upcoming quarter due to factory updates, Tesla reported a 20% increase in Q2 profits, reaching $2.7 billion. CEO Elon Musk highlighted the influence of “macro conditions” on pricing, with further reductions potentially required. The company aims to deliver 1.8 million vehicles this year, in spite of a brief production slowdown. Tesla’s automotive gross margin has narrowed to 18%, largely due to cost-cutting efforts.

Netflix shares drop 8.5% despite improved subscriber growth in Q2

Netflix’s crackdown on global password sharing resulted in a growth of 5.9 million subscribers in Q2, recovering from a loss of almost a million in the year-ago quarter. The ongoing Hollywood strikes led to reduced content spend, allowing Netflix to raise its free cash flow forecast to $5 billion. However, revenues missed projections, partly due to overseas price cuts, and shares fell 8.5% in aftermarket trading to $438 (from $477) The company also plans to stop offering its lowest-cost, $9.99/month ad-free plan.

