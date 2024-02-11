Answers to Ian’s Tivialus – 11 Feb

Answers
- Mercedes – Ferrari
- b) – Corsica
- McDonald’s announced it was giving free food to Israeli soldiers and hospitals. A
contentious policy given sentiments around the Gaza war.
- Bees
- Percy Sledge
- Giraffe
- Uber – the company was founded in 2009 and numerous bans and legal challenges over
the years resulted in heavy losses. It made $1.1bn from a revenue of $37.3bn in 2023.
- True – despite being in the top 15 oil-producing countries in the world, Norway has
actively promoted the switch to EVs by exempting these cars from VAT, import duties
and other road-related charges levied on other vehicles.
- a) – the media discovered that she had an affair with a married man to which she first
denied knowledge of his marital status. When she subsequently admitted to knowing of
his marriage, she gave up the title.
- c) – Venice
- b) – Hamlet
- c) – Sweden – from being one of the least violent countries in Europe, Sweden now has
the second-highest rate of fatal shootings as a result of the violence between drug gangs
that has spread from the cities into the smaller towns and the countryside.
- Switzerland
- Zimbabwe – Afghanistan
- c) – number of atoms in a single human body – 7 000 times more than the number of
stars and even more in the case of sand particles on Earth. Interestingly, there are more
possible iterations of chess games than there are atoms in the observable universe.
- Widespread protests by farmers in numerous countries. Farmers blocked highways with
tractors at the increasingly stringent policies being implemented across EU countries.
The concession on pesticides was only one of the relief measures introduced to meet
the demands from the agricultural sector.
- a) – Germany. The Glienicke Bridge which connects Berlin with Potsdam.
- Polyglot
- c) – Africa in Nigeria, Cameroon, and Ghana.
- Czech Republic or Czechia.
