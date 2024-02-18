Answers to Ian’s Trivialus – 18 Feb

Answers
- b) – the 1969 Moon landing. Super Bowl 2024 was watched by an average of 123.4 million viewers. The moon landing had between 125m and 150m viewers.
- The Flying Dutchman.
- False – hydrogen is the lightest element.
- Julian Assange – wanted by the US for publishing classified documents on the internet. His final appeal against extradition to the US will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday. He was an asylum seeker in the Ecuadorian embassy in London from 2012 until 2019.
- The Freemasons
- Tonya Harding
- Trump stated that, under his watch, the US would not defend NATO countries that fail to meet their defence targets. His statement violates Article 5 of the NATO treaty that regards a foreign attack on any member as equivalent to an attack on all. NATO members are supposed to dedicate a minimum of 2% of their GDPs to their defence budgets. Of the 31 members, only 18 are likely to reach this target later this year.
- Manny Pacquiao
- Barbados
- Mother Teresa – Albanian.
- Shrove Tuesday – traditionally it was the day adherents went to church to seek forgiveness just prior to Lent. They were thus “shriven” or absolved of their sins after confession.
- Please Please Me – With the Beatles which followed eight months later.
- Indonesia – a few years ago Mr Prabowo was haunted by his shadowy past as a controversial ex—special forces commander accused of human rights abuses. But an image make-over, and the effective use of TikTok, has been successful in getting his message to young voters.
- Socrates
- b) – Coast Redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) in the Redwood National Park in California stands at over 116m.
- a) – only 8%. Those considered full democracies are Canada, Japan, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Australasia, and most of Western Europe (exclude Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Poland, the Baltic states and all the Balkan states). That’s it. Many countries that consider themselves democracies are only defined as “flawed democracies” by the EIU.
- Jean Paul Marat – he was killed while taking a medicinal bath.
- Princess Leia Organa by means of a chain around his neck. Return of the Jedi (1983)
- b) – Insightful.
- They joined the European Union.
