Answers to BizNews brainteaser, Ian’s Trivialus 1 April

Answers
- The US abstained from a UN vote on a resolution demanding a halt to the fighting in Gaza.
- b) – Once. It was an official sport at the 1900 Paris games.
- Travelator
- b) – 25 years. Significantly less than the 50 years which federal prosecutors were calling for. Federal prisoners, on average, serve 85 % of their sentence which means that he will be at least 52 before he is released.
- French
- Finland
- Baltimore – the collapse of the 3 km Francis Scott Key Bridge came about when a 32 000 ton cargo ship, lost power, and drifted into one of the bridge’s main support pillars. The harbour, a major port of export for coal to India, is likely to be closed for several weeks.)
- Ostrich
- Literally Anybody Else – his surname is now Else with the other two being his new forenames. He will need to get just over 113k signatures from registered voters who did not vote in the presidential primary of Texas in order to proceed, so it’s a bit of an uphill battle. However, a huge proportion of US voters believe that both candidates (Trump and Biden) are unfit for office.
- Fat has the highest energy density (about 9kcal/g), alcohol (ethanol) has slightly less (about 7kcal/g), and sugar the least (about 4kcal/g).
- The Golden Fleece.
- Bruce Springsteen – The Boss.
- a) – East River.
- b) – The Mikado.
- The Nike Swoosh logo.
- China – Advanced Persistent Threat 31 or APT31. Washington and London revealed details of a decade-long campaign by Beijing to access information on journalists, government institutions and individuals critical of Beijing.
- The word “close” needs to be removed – close scrutiny is a tautological phrase.
- Grigori Rasputin – mystic and holy man who befriended the imperial family of Nicolas II, the last Emperor of Russia. The official autopsy report claimed he died from a single bullet to his head.
- The region of space outside of which the sun’s influence is negligible and interstellar space begins.
- Peter Ustinov – Kirk Douglas.
