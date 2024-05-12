Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 12 May 2024

  1. Malmo – ABBA won in 1974 with their hit Waterloo.
  2. With a grain of salt.
  3. c) – Gerald Ford
  4. Madonna – the concert is reportedly the largest of its kind in music history.
  5. b) 2000. England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France, Italy.
  6. b) – Chicago
  7. St Denis – bishop of Paris in the 3rd century.  A chapel raised at the site of his burial was later expanded into an abbey around which grew the city of St-Denis – now a suburb of Paris.
  8. France, Hungary and Serbia.
  9. True – in the water they are known as a raft of penguins, out of the water they become a waddle of penguins.
  10. b) – Strawberries.  This pertains to the US market, but it might be similar in other countries.  See https://www.ewg.org/foodnews/dirty-dozen.php
  11. b) – Samuel Beckett
  12. c) – almost 40%. In 2000 less than 20% of the highest grossing films had no sexual content at all.  Today, that same statistic approaches 50%.
  13. An unnamed Philistine – who was acting at the behest of Delilah, his lover.
  14. Diamonds & Rust – the lyrics refer to Baez’s relationship with Bob Dylan ten years previously.
  15. a) Land Rover
  16. Ghana
  17. Taxi Driver – Travis Bickle.
  18. a) – a brown Poodle, named Rufus.  He accompanied Churchill on many of his travels.  He was killed by a car in 1947.
  19. None of the Great Apes – chimpanzees, gorillas, bonobos and orangutans.  Their bodies, being dense, lack buoyancy and they sink like stones.
  20. c) – Wind speed
