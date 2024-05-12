Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 12 May 2024

Answers
- Malmo – ABBA won in 1974 with their hit Waterloo.
- With a grain of salt.
- c) – Gerald Ford
- Madonna – the concert is reportedly the largest of its kind in music history.
- b) 2000. England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France, Italy.
- b) – Chicago
- St Denis – bishop of Paris in the 3rd century. A chapel raised at the site of his burial was later expanded into an abbey around which grew the city of St-Denis – now a suburb of Paris.
- France, Hungary and Serbia.
- True – in the water they are known as a raft of penguins, out of the water they become a waddle of penguins.
- b) – Strawberries. This pertains to the US market, but it might be similar in other countries. See https://www.ewg.org/foodnews/dirty-dozen.php
- b) – Samuel Beckett
- c) – almost 40%. In 2000 less than 20% of the highest grossing films had no sexual content at all. Today, that same statistic approaches 50%.
- An unnamed Philistine – who was acting at the behest of Delilah, his lover.
- Diamonds & Rust – the lyrics refer to Baez’s relationship with Bob Dylan ten years previously.
- a) Land Rover
- Ghana
- Taxi Driver – Travis Bickle.
- a) – a brown Poodle, named Rufus. He accompanied Churchill on many of his travels. He was killed by a car in 1947.
- None of the Great Apes – chimpanzees, gorillas, bonobos and orangutans. Their bodies, being dense, lack buoyancy and they sink like stones.
- c) – Wind speed
