Gareth v Onselen: Bonkers election predictions

“We are doing well in our campaign in this province, the enthusiasm that prevails among our people, is at a very high level. Our people are energised, our volunteers, all over the Western Cape, we do believe that we are going to attain a victory in this province. This issues of the ICJ – issues that of course that are up in the air – and people are appreciative of the stance that has been taken by the ANC, and they will keep that in consideration. But we are focused on setting up a Western Cape ANC government, here, in the Western Cape. That is what is our main focus. And we are assured of a great outcome here.” Cyril Ramaphosa, 2 May 2024.

ANC got 19.6% in the Western Cape, down 9pts from 28.6%, its lowest percentage out of all provinces and a decline of 31%.

