BizNews Top of the Pops May 2024

Find the 15 best-read stories of May 2024 on BizNews.com below and see what the tribe found most interesting last month. Scroll to the bottom for the top 10 most-watched BizNewsTV videos from May 2024. Let the countdown begin…

15

South Africa faces a prepaid electricity meter crisis Many of the 11.64 million prepaid electricity meters in South Africa could stop functioning from 24 November 2024 if they do not receive a critical update in time. Find the full story here.

14

Jim Tait – Open letter to the Property Regulator on BEE Dear Ms. Thato Ramaili, CEO of the Property Professions Regulatory Authority. Find the full story here.

13

Right of Reply: Your firearm ‘expert’ misses the target Within the context of the hackneyed debate around guns as a driver of crime and a means of self protection, criminologist Dr. Guy Lamb is introduced by Biznews editor as a ‘firearm expert’. Find the full story here.

12

Cape Town mayor warns of ‘devastating’ far-left coalition after election The mayor of South Africa’s second-biggest city warned of “devastating” consequences should populist parties be included in a coalition government after this week’s election. Find the full story here.

11

Pick n Pay embraces Bitcoin: Transforming transactions Earlier this week I bought groceries at the Pick n Pay with Bitcoin. Find the full story here.

10

Shell’s SA exit: A mix of money, politics, and electric dreams – Andrew Kenny The news that Shell is going to quit South Africa has led to much interesting speculation and much silliness. Find the full story here.

9

South Africa buys Shell-BP refinery for 1 rand, faces massive clean-up costs South Africa’s purchase of the nation’s largest refinery from Shell Plc and BP Plc for a symbolic rand (five US cents) will transfer the environmental liability of the site to the government, according to a local advocacy group. Find the full story here.

8

Anglo American: The quiet giant of the SA economy faces a sunset – Barry D. Wood At the peak of its power, Anglo American utterly dominated South Africa’s economy. Find the full story here.

7

Anglo CEO faces off with Gwede Mantashe amid BHP bid battle Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad is meeting on Friday South African mines minister Gwede Mantashe for the first time since the miner rejected BHP Group’s $39 billion takeover bid, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Find the full story here.

6

Cathy Buckle: What’s in a name? Zimbabwe’s ZiG currency chaos Oh dear what an embarrassing situation unfolded in Zimbabwe over the past fortnight. Find the full story here.

5

Big business exodus signals economic storm for SA: Ivo Vegter Small businesses are fragile. They’re vulnerable to all sorts of unanticipated headwinds, and don’t have deep balance sheets to ride out stormy economic weather. Find the full story here.

4

BHI Ponzi kingpin Craig Warriner sentenced to 25 years In a dramatic climax to one of South Africa’s most notorious financial scandals, Johannesburg investment manager Craig Warriner has been sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail for orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of over R1.2 billion. Find the full story here.

3

Right of Reply: Gideon Joubert, SAGA on gun ownership in SA While SAGA is in agreement that it is good and rational for prospective firearm owners to thoroughly weigh-up the pros and cons of owning a firearm or not, we strongly disagree with many of Dr. Lamb’s claims. Find the full story here.

2

BHI Ponzi: AfriForum’s intervention halts Warriner trial, unveils massive fraud probe In a dramatic turn of events, the court case against Craig Warriner, the embattled investment manager at the center of the BHI Trust scandal, has been postponed as AfriForum seeks to represent more investors in the proceedings. Find the full story here.

1

Gun ownership in SA: Firearm expert says risks outweigh reward South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world, eclipsed only by Honduras and a handful of Caribbean island states. Find the full story here.

BizNewsTV Top of the Pops May 2024