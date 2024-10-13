Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 13 October 2024

Answers
- Mandible
- Helene and Milton – Helene struck the US on September 26 near Florida and snaked north causing severe flooding in Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky. Milton passed from west to east across Florida on Wednesday and Thursday this week causing extensive damage.
- Salvador Dali
- French Foreign Legion
- The explosion of an undiscovered American bomb from WWII under a taxiway barely a minute after a passenger plane had passed the site. There were no injuries, but the explosion left a 20-foot crater in the one runway.
- c) – Kepler
- Keir Starmer – dysfunction in government, power plays, sleaze and freebies for party members and spouses have all contributed to a poor image. In the latest poll, Labour is a single point ahead of the Conservatives who themselves are still debating who should be their next leader.
- Midnight Express (1978)
- True
- c) – Billie Eilish
- Google – in August a judge ruled that the firm’s search business was an illegal monopoly. According to most market analysts such a dismantling would be a bad idea.
- Damon Hill – son of Graham Hill.
- Cheese
- Parkrun – Bushy Park in London. The organiser, Paul Sinton-Hewitt (a Zimbabwean raised in South Africa) had developed an injury which prevented him from joining the initial 13 runners of the 5km founding run. Regular Saturday morning races now take place across 23 countries. The one in Bushy Park is still the most popular due to the large number of tourists that see it as a pilgrimage.
- H Rider Haggard
- The war in Afghanistan – it began in October 2001 and was still unresolved by August 2021 when the US withdrew.
- Oxford – see https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/latest/world-ranking
- Bangkok
- Marvin Gaye – while trying to intervene in a fight between his parents, he became involved in a physical altercation with his father. The latter took out a gun and shot Gaye.
- The US President’s transport helicopter.