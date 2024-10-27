Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 27 October 2024

by

Answers

  1. b) – Rhinestone Cowboy
  2. Shale
  3. b) 35% – according to most reliable estimates – likely to increase in the near future as new countries join up.  In addition to the current nine members, Russia claims another 30 countries have indicated a desire to join.
  4. c) – Birmingham – has more kilometres of canals than Venice or Amsterdam.
  5. Stretching and yawning, especially upon waking.
  6. António Guterres – the UN secretary-general.  Given that the ICC has branded Putin a war criminal, many felt his hobnobbing with the Russian leader was inappropriate.
  7. a) – 1902.  Development began in England in the 1890s and the patent by Frederick Lanchester from Birmingham was first used successfully in Lanchester cars.  The Lanchester Motor Company became dormant in 1955.
  8. b) – Eiffel tower – designed for the World Fair of 1889 to specific requirements that it be easily dismantlable.  However, once Eiffel’s 20-year permit expired, and the tower became the property of the city of Paris, a few 20th century innovations had made the tower valuable. As a result, the tower remained and is now one of France’s best-known landmarks.
  9. Moldova – sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine and according to most media reports, the victim of massive Russian interference via cyberattacks and disinformation intended to undermine the current government.
  10. Kashmir region. The area is a hotly disputed region, mainly between India and Pakistan, with 3 previous wars, and various skirmishes fought between them over it.
  11. Virginia Woolf
  12. They joined the European Union.
  13. 25 points – 10th place gets a single point.
  14. HSBC – there will be two business units, one if Hong Kong the other in the UK.  In addition to the East-West split, there will be two other operations (corporate & institutional and international wealth and premier banking).
  15. Quakers
  16. Saladin – the Sultan of Egypt and Syria.  He defeated the Crusader army in July of that year which led to the subsequent Siege of Jerusalem (Sept./Oct.)
  17. Melanin
  18. True – the slowest digestion time of any mammal.
  19. Militaria – weapons, ships, planes etc.
  20. The Falklands.

BizNews

GoHighLevel
gohighlevel gohighlevel login gohighlevel pricing gohighlevel crm gohighlevel api gohighlevel support gohighlevel review gohighlevel logo what is gohighlevel gohighlevel affiliate gohighlevel integrations gohighlevel features gohighlevel app gohighlevel reviews gohighlevel training gohighlevel snapshots gohighlevel zapier app gohighlevel gohighlevel alternatives gohighlevel price
ZS Digital OrbitDigital Marketing AgencyAffordable Web Development