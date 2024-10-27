Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 27 October 2024

Answers
- b) – Rhinestone Cowboy
- Shale
- b) 35% – according to most reliable estimates – likely to increase in the near future as new countries join up. In addition to the current nine members, Russia claims another 30 countries have indicated a desire to join.
- c) – Birmingham – has more kilometres of canals than Venice or Amsterdam.
- Stretching and yawning, especially upon waking.
- António Guterres – the UN secretary-general. Given that the ICC has branded Putin a war criminal, many felt his hobnobbing with the Russian leader was inappropriate.
- a) – 1902. Development began in England in the 1890s and the patent by Frederick Lanchester from Birmingham was first used successfully in Lanchester cars. The Lanchester Motor Company became dormant in 1955.
- b) – Eiffel tower – designed for the World Fair of 1889 to specific requirements that it be easily dismantlable. However, once Eiffel’s 20-year permit expired, and the tower became the property of the city of Paris, a few 20th century innovations had made the tower valuable. As a result, the tower remained and is now one of France’s best-known landmarks.
- Moldova – sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine and according to most media reports, the victim of massive Russian interference via cyberattacks and disinformation intended to undermine the current government.
- Kashmir region. The area is a hotly disputed region, mainly between India and Pakistan, with 3 previous wars, and various skirmishes fought between them over it.
- Virginia Woolf
- They joined the European Union.
- 25 points – 10th place gets a single point.
- HSBC – there will be two business units, one if Hong Kong the other in the UK. In addition to the East-West split, there will be two other operations (corporate & institutional and international wealth and premier banking).
- Quakers
- Saladin – the Sultan of Egypt and Syria. He defeated the Crusader army in July of that year which led to the subsequent Siege of Jerusalem (Sept./Oct.)
- Melanin
- True – the slowest digestion time of any mammal.
- Militaria – weapons, ships, planes etc.
- The Falklands.