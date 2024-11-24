Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 24 November 2024

Answers
- Rafael Nadal – regarded as the greatest athlete in the history of his country despite his losing in Spain’s defeat by the Netherlands.
- Diurnal
- Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil. The Tropic of Capricorn passes through four South American countries – Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil.
- The nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Trump’s choice for US health secretary. The media has long branded Kennedy as having “crackpot views” which could undermine “the scientific foundations of the industry” – no doubt a quote from Big Pharma. But things are not always what they seem.
- Hamburg
- Joaquin Phoenix – Ridley Scott
- Changes to inheritance taxes applied to agricultural estates. The government claims it will only affect about 500 rich estates, but farming groups argue that a significant proportion of the UK’s 210 000 farms will be affected.
- Vitamin K
- a) – John F Kennedy
- a) 7 641
- b) – she claimed to have worked as an economist at Halifax bank when in fact she worked in an administrative position.
- Menelaus
- c) – America had forgotten that Greece still used the old Julian calendar which was eleven days in advance.
- Matt Gaetz – Trump’s proposal for Attorney General. The news of his appointment was even obnoxious to many Republicans. On Thursday, Gaetz withdrew adding that his appointment would be a distraction to the Trump/Vance transition. Trump subsequently named Pam Bondi, Florida’s Attorney General, as the successor.
- Reims cathedral
- Golf – it is used to gauge the speed of a putting green.
- It was held in an oil state, and was attended by 1 700 oil and gas lobbyists, which outnumbered most country delegations. More effort was made in securing oil deals than in determining means to reduce carbon emissions. Last year’s summit Cop28 was also held in an oil state, the UAE.
- True – although nowadays it is a suggestion of another drink as a remedy for a hangover.
- Zinc – the process of applying a protective zinc coating to steel or iron is designed to prevent rusting.
- Porcelain