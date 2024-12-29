Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 29 December 2024

- Donald Trump
- Six
- The African National Congress, or ANC, in South Africa’s government elections. A government of national unity has been formed from the major parties that participated in the election.
- Nova Scotia
- The opening ceremony. Grand in scale, and ambition, but awkward for viewers both physically present, and on TV, to follow. The rain didn’t help, but then the organisers could have considered that eventuality in the planning. Despite many well-known celebrities giving their best, the opening night lacked momentum.
- Marriage
- Mt McKinley – proposed by a gold prospector in 1896 in support of the then-presidential candidate, William McKinley. However, the Koyukon people, who inhabit the area in Alaska, had for centuries, referred to the peak as Denali, and in 2015, President Obama announced that the name be restored to its original native name.
- Sabena – founded in 1923, the airline ceased operations in November 2001. Those critical of the airline said it stood for, Such A Bloody Experience Never Again.
- Fonda and Hepburn.
- A percusor, or leader. From a sheep that leads the herd, often bearing a bell.
- b) – designing and implementing software solutions for a wide variety of complex problems whether it be a factory floor or an active battlefield. During this past year Mr Karp has overseen his company’s market capitalisation grow from $36bn to over $180bn.
- Have a UK No. 1 single – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart (1976)
- The recovery of a Super Heavy Booster rocket back to its launch site once it had performed its mission. Higher than a 20-storey building, the rocket slowly manoeuvred back to its launch site where to be finally caught by two mechanical arms in chopstick fashion.
- Circe – Odysseus lived with Circe for a year, even having two sons by her, before continuing his return to Ithaca.
- c) – attempting to label a payment to a porn star (Stormy Daniels) for her silence, as a legal expense to protect his reputation just prior to the 2016 presidential election.
- c) – Incas. He was killed by the Spaniards under Francisco Pizarro after being captured in July 1533.
- In the French court case of the year, if not Europe, she waived her right to anonymity when she charged her ex-husband, and 50 other men, of rape while she lay drugged and unconscious. The crimes took place between 2011 and 2020. A macabre development which eventually resulted in a 20-year sentence for her former husband and sentences between 3 and 15 years for the other men.
- False – it was extracted from the Mollur Mine in Guntur, India and purchased by a French merchant, Jean-Baptiste Tavernier in 1666. He then sold it to Louis XIV two years later. It is currently housed in the Museum of National History in Washington DC.
- c) – Monaco, which is also the most densely populated country in the world. Macau (China) is higher, but technically it’s not a separate country.
- Still water. Lotic fish prefer rapidly flowing water.
Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 29 December 2024
