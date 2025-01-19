Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 19 January 2025

- George Frideric Handel
- The Chagos Islands – both parties hoped to have the deal concluded before the new US administration (which is against the deal) is in office. But Mauritius, perhaps believing that the time constraints gave it an opportunity to up its demands, resulted in an agreement not being reached. The whole process will now need to be rubber-stamped by the US which has a military base there.
- Grapefruit
- Tik Tok – despite various potential buyers willing to purchase the company, its owner, ByteDance, has indicated that it does not intend to sell. The Supreme Court has upheld the banning order and the Biden administration has left the implementation of this ban as something for the incoming administration.
- True – Saturn has 146 satellites (moons) while Jupiter has 95.
- Knowledge
- Pressure from president-elect Donald Trump who had demanded the hostages be returned before his inauguration or, “all hell would break out”. Although pressure was put on all sides, it was particularly focused on Netanyahu.
- Speedway – provided you do so before the other participants.
- David Lynch
- c) – three roads from the Latin, triviae a point where a road splits in three. These were often known as public or common places. This was adopted into early modern English as trivialis meaning commonplace.
- a) – wilfully obstinate or disobedient.
- India – the Maha Kumbh Mela festival which takes place every 12 years is taking place over a 45-day period on the banks where the Tamuna, the Ganges, and the Saraswati rivers meet. It is a Hindu festival.
- Aardvark and the Aardwolf
- Hollandaise
- Netflix – which is estimated to have more than 17 million viewers. BBC iPlayer has over 14 million active accounts.
- Lake Malawi (a.k.a. Lake Nyasa), the second deepest lake in Africa. Cichlids (pronounced “sick-lids”) – one of the largest vertebrate families in the world found primarily in Africa, tropical America, and southern Asia.
- Anne Bancroft
- False – he won none despite being nominated seven times.
- Biggles
- France
Answers to Ian’s Trivialus 19 January 2025
