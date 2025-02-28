🔒 Right of Reply: Chris Kimber responds to Arron Banks’ allegations

Following an interview with Arron Banks on February 12, 2025, and an article published on February 17, 2025, BizNews has received a response from Mr. Christopher Kimber, addressing the allegations made against him. Mr. Kimber, through his legal representatives, asserts that the interview and article contain inaccuracies and defamatory statements. This article serves as his right of reply.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

BizNews Reporter ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Following an interview with Arron Banks on February 12, 2025, and an article published on February 17, 2025, BizNews has received a response from Mr. Christopher Kimber, addressing the allegations made against him. Mr. Kimber, through his legal representatives, asserts that the interview and article contain inaccuracies and defamatory statements. This article serves as his right of reply.

Background to the dispute

Mr. Kimber acknowledges a past business relationship with Arron Banks, beginning with a 50/50 joint venture in Newlands Diamond Mine in 2013. He states that Banks was to provide R44 million in equity and working capital while Kimber contributed the asset. Further ventures followed, with Banks acquiring a 50% interest in other Kimber Group mining assets.

According to Kimber, a planned Diamond Bond, intended to raise capital, never materialized, leading to financial strain. A dispute also arose over the purchase of future Newlands production. Kimber also claims that he was asked by Banks and Pryor to assist with the export of diamonds to Belgium but was unaware that these diamonds were illegally smuggled goods from Zimbabwe.

The relationship deteriorated, culminating in a settlement in January 2016, in which Banks acquired full ownership of New Rush Diamonds. Mr. Kimber asserts that £900,001.68 remains outstanding from this settlement as of February 13, 2025.

Response to specific allegations in BizNews interview (February 12, 2025)

Allegation: Misappropriation of R150,000,000: Mr. Kimber emphatically denies misappropriating company funds. He claims that payments over R45 million was for equity. Kimber’s legal team points to the police docket and charge sheet, arguing that they do not support the claim of a R150,000,000 fraud. Allegation: Delays in legal proceedings: Mr. Kimber refutes the claim that he is responsible for delays in the legal proceedings. He contends that the delays are due to the State’s failure to provide necessary documents to the defence. Mr. Kimber’s legal team provides a detailed timeline of court appearances, asserting that the defence has repeatedly requested these documents. According to the timeline provided the matter has been on the court roll 8 times since inception. Comment by Alec Hogg: Mr. Kimber’s legal team describes Mr. Hogg’s comment that “the only people who seem to get any benefit are the lawyers” as disparaging and defamatory, especially given Mr. Hogg’s alleged lack of familiarity with the case details. Allegation: Rugby World Cup: Mr. Kimber denies flying to the Rugby World Cup with the President or appearing in his box. He claims his proximity to the President was a chance meeting while walking to his seat. Allegation: Private jet: Mr. Kimber clarifies that a company, of which he is a director, acquired a jet previously owned by Steinhoff, but from a subsequent owner, not directly from Markus Jooste. Allegation: “Stalingrad 1943” tactics: Mr. Kimber rejects the accusation of using delaying tactics. He claims that the defense has been requesting necessary annexures to Banks’ affidavit since May 28, 2024, but these have not been provided.

Response to specific points in BizNews article (February 17, 2025)

Insinuation of close link to the President Ramaphosa: Mr. Kimber denies any close link to the President. Claim of R147,000,000 fraud charge: Mr. Kimber denies ever being charged with or appearing in court for R147,000,000 fraud case. His legal representatives allege misquoting by the article’s author, claiming a lack of research and sensationalism. Claim of attending Rugby World Cup in President’s box: Mr. Kimber reiterates that he was not a guest of the President at the Rugby World Cup final nor was he in the President’s VIP box. Claim: Faces charges relating to the “looting of millions from a diamond mine.” Mr. Kimber denies the charges.

Conclusion

Mr. Kimber, through his legal representatives, has requested that BizNews publish this response to address what he believes are false and defamatory allegations. He maintains his innocence and intends to vigorously defend himself against the charges.

Read the full response from Christopher Kimber below

Read also: