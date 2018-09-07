‘Slaughter the whites’ and 49 other things ANC leaders said – Van Onselen

EDINBURGH — The ANC has smart people with integrity in its party and upper echelons. Tito Mboweni, South Africa’s former Reserve Bank governor, is a prime example. But the party has also provided a platform for influential people with some scary ideas. This is evident in a list put together by political analyst Gareth van Onselen, who has been keeping quotable quotes from various parties but has focused first on the ANC. Take, for example, a comment by Velaphi Khumalo, an official in the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation, who said in 2016 that he wanted to cleanse the country of all white people. Or a desire by Collen Maine, ANCYL president, for the country to be regarded as junk status by investors. Van Onselen’s article is published on BizNews with the kind permission of Politicsweb. – Jackie Cameron

By Gareth van Onselen*

I recently posted a series of 50 ANC quotes from the Twitter account @quotesanc.

The account basically documents those confused, controversial, contradictory and convoluted ideas touted by members of the ANC and their political associates. Give it a follow, if you are interested in that kind of thing.

There are some 220 quotes on the account now, and many more to come. And, in the spirit of equal opportunity offenders, I have started a separate account for similar such quotes from members of the opposition: @oppositionquote

Between the DA and the EFF, there is a rich supply but the smaller parties have much to contribute too. Consider this piece of principled expediency from Bantu Holomisa:

“It is not in the ANC’s interest to have this coalition government succeed and we are aware of their desperate attempts to recapture control of this municipality through devious and dirty means. The UDM shall never capitulate and cooperate with them.” Bantu Holomisa [UDM], 18 February 2017 [On the NMB coalition government]

Well, he put paid to all of that conviction in record time.

And then there was Patricia de Lille who, as a younger PAC firebrand, would respond to ANC heckling in a 1999 parliamentary debate on rape by saying: “Shut up! You shut up! You must get raped! …You know you must get raped… I wish someone could rape you one day!”

You wonder how that sentiment would have gone down today.

At any rate, here are another 50 ANC quotes from @quotesanc – to give you some idea of what you are missing out on. Read em and weep.

The ANC in its own words: 50 more quotes

1. No opposition party will ever defeat the ANC

“No opposition [party] will ever defeat the ANC. We want them all to combine so we can defeat them.” Julius Malema, 16 April 2009

2. We systematically destroyed Nelson Mandela Bay

“Of all the metros, I won’t talk about the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, because you know all about it. We ruined it for years, bit by bit. Now the opposition is in charge. We cannot say we are surprised by that.” Jacob Zuma, 13 March 2017

3. Ghosts prevented us from winning the Western Cape

“In the last elections I was satisfied that we are taking the Western Cape‚ I even said so. What went wrong? I too can’t tell you. It’s witchcraft‚ you never know. Maybe even ghosts are voting.” Jacob Zuma, 7 September 2017

4. State capture will be sorted out by Christmas, no problem

“Don’t worry about thugs who are hijacking the state, I am going to finish them before Christmas.” Fikile Mbalula, 7 September 2017

5. President Zuma is an honest man and an excellent leader

“We are saying that the integrity of the president remains intact and that this president has the ability and know-how to lead our government and South Africa going forward.” Cyril Ramaphosa, 24 March 2014 [On Zuma and in response to the Public Protector’s report on Nkandla]

6. Now we can celebrate Zuma’s face forever

“The stamp will remain a significant chapter and will be a symbol of possibilities and a better life for all. It should be a treasure to the world, as they will have a piece of the President.” Vuyo Mahlati, 10 November 2009 [Presenting Zuma with an official SA Post Office stamp.]

7. Bow down before your king

“I was so impressed to see how people [in Venda] express respect for other people. A woman would clap her hands and even lie down to show respect. I was so impressed. If I was not already married to my wives I would go to Venda to look for a woman.” Jacob Zuma, 20 December 2013

8. The ANC’s decay is total

“This rot is across the board. It’s not confined to any level or any area of the country. Almost every project is conceived because it offers opportunities for certain people to make money. A great deal of the ANC’s problems are occasioned by this.” Kgalema Motlanthe, 19 January 2007

9. We will rule forever! Well, forever until the elections that is

“This place [NMB metro] has Nelson Mandela’s name. And we will never give it to anyone else while we are still alive. The ANC shall rule, forever.” Lindiwe Sisulu, 18 July 2016

10. Zuma the polymath

“One of our generation’s most intelligent leaders.” Jackson Mthembu, 22 March 2012 [Describing Jacob Zuma.]

11. If Nkandla was built in Sandton, there would have been no fuss

“If the development was done in Ballito, Sandton or Constantia, there would be no one making a noise. People are making a noise because they don’t want such a residence in a rural area.” Themba Mthembu, 13 November 2012 [On Nkandla]

12. Nevermind Jesus, the ANC has its own personal God

“In a discussion I once had with OR Tambo, he was convinced that the ANC had its own God. That is why when you attack the party, it is you who will be destroyed. It is our responsibility to look after the children of God.” Sindiso Mfenyana, 20 October 2013.

13. Life-saving anti-retroviral drugs? Fake News!

“Today I want to dispel this myth, because it is absolutely not true [that anti-retroviral drugs work]. The pharmaceutical industry and those who have a vested interest in the drug industry fuels this propaganda.” Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, 7 November 2000

14. If you come to Nkandla, you must die

“DA mischievous to visit Nkandla, they will die akudlawa pha [we are not playing] and they must die like cockroaches!!!” Sitha Gqomfa, 10 November 2012

15. Don’t think like Africans, think like me

“We can’t think like Africans in Africa generally. We are in Johannesburg. This is Johannesburg. It is not some national road in Malawi. No.” Jacob Zuma, 21 October 2013

16. Why the ANC is more like the Sopranos than a political party

“All of us there, in the NEC, have our smallanyana skeletons and we don’t want to take out all skeletons out because there will be… all hell will break loose!” Bathabile Dlamini, 19 March 2016

17. Zuma will put an end to the manipulation of state institutions

“For the SACP the election of Cde Zuma as President of the Republic marks the victory of the will of the people over the evils of abuse of state institutions for narrow political goals. With this victory the people of South Africa are sending an important message that never again should we allow abuses of state organs to settle political scores with opponents. It is therefore also a challenge to the incoming government to ensure that state institutions do indeed serve the people and not partisan interests. The SACP is indeed confident that the Zuma-led government will indeed rise up to this and many other challenges, and will play our part in the interests of defending and deepening our democracy in favour of the workers and the poor of our country.” SACP statement, 7 May 2009

18. Eskom will be doing some great things, any time now… or now… or now…

“We are going to see some good things coming out of Eskom, that I promise you.” Cyril Ramaphosa, 11 June 2015

19. This is not a party for people with degrees

“You don’t need qualifications to lead in the ANC.” Julius Malema, 9 February 2009

20. Quotas for everyone!

“[Hendrik] Verwoerd used the quota system therefore we should too! We unashamedly say we will use quotas in every sector of the economy!” Enoch Godongwana, 14 November 2013

21. My status demands a BMW, obviously

“I am a leader in my community – and therefore have a certain status – you can’t therefore be saying I should drive a 1600 vehicle.” Jackson Mthembu, 15 December 1997 [In response to the suggestion the R2.3m his provincial department had spent on ten new BMWs was inappropriate.]

22. Advocate JG Zuma

“I wanted to be three things – a teacher, priest or lawyer. I realise now that I should have been a lawyer because of my belief in justice.” Jacob Zuma, 24 March 2006

23. Mature, healthy, considered political analysis

“If Zille had her way, she would declare the Western Cape an independent republic. You have put a cockroach in Cabinet and we need to remove that cockroach by voting the ANC into power.” Julius Malema, 30 October 2010

24. HIV causes AIDS? Fake News!

“Does HIV cause AIDS? AIDS the acronym stands for Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. Now I do believe that is a sensible thing to ask: does one virus cause a syndrome? A virus cannot cause a syndrome. A virus will cause a disease.” Thabo Mbeki, 20 September 2000

25. Clear as mud

“The ANC is the only transparent party in the country.” Rupert September, 23 April 2014

26. No one deals with corruption as effectively as the ANC does

“We are different. We still have respect for rule of law and where corruption raises its ugly head action is taken. We have seen ministers losing their jobs, senior government officials losing jobs, because our government is very decisive on corruption. The reason why today we hear a lot of corrupt activities is again because of this democratic government which is very transparent and where the corrupt activities are brought forward and people know about them and they are being dealt with. Of course, there is still a lot to be done but some of those isolated cases of corruption and how they’ve been dealt with makes all of us to have comfort that there is some level of determination to deal with corruption. Most influential people who we thought were untouchable have been dealt with once they were found to be involved in corrupt activities.” Julius Malema, 23 July 2012

27. Africa is the biggest continent, trust me

“This continent is the biggest continent in the world, not separated even by a river. Rivers that are there flow with the continent; they do not cut it into half or quarter. All continents put together will fit in, into Africa.” Jacob Zuma, 9 December 2015

28. The CIA is trying to take over South Africa

“These Chapter 9 institutions were created by the ANC but are now being used against us, and if you ask why, it’s an agenda of the Central Intelligence Agency. Ama Americans want their own CEO in South Africa and we must not allow that.” Kebby Maphatsoe, 8 September 2014

29. Another endorsement of Zuma’s great leadership skills

“I support comrade Zuma. He is a seasoned revolutionary and although he’s not an angel, he has the gravitas, experience and intelligence to unite the organisation.” Tony Yengeni, 20 December 2007

30. The Rand must fall, obviously, it is what we want, so we can get power

“We want the rand to fall, we need those economic turntables. The rand will fall but when it rises, we will be in charge of the economy of South Africa.” Collen Maine, 22 December 2016

31. A pissing contest

“There is a tendency by the members of opposition movements to sit outside and urinate on the ANC’s political tent, so I want to sit in the ANC tent and urinate outside against poverty, diseases and homelessness.” Maxwell Nemadzivhanani, 26 August 2004 [Joining the ANC from PAC]

32. Zero tolerance for corruption

“Only the ANC is doing something about corruption. Nobody else is doing anything.” Jacob Zuma, 5 May 2014

33. The single most important quote in understanding the ANC’s approach to power

“Transformation of the state entails, first and foremost, extending the power of the National Liberation Movement over all levers of power: the army, the police, the bureaucracy, intelligence structures, the judiciary, parastatals, and agencies such as regulatory bodies, the public broadcaster, the central bank and so on.” Umrabulo, June/August 1998

34. Junk status? Awesome, I’ll have some of that

“We are welcoming the junk status.” Collen Maine, 7 April 2017

35. If you report on crime, you are encouraging crime

“If you always put crime on media, you report about crime … actually what you are doing you are encouraging young people to commit crime.” Hlaudi Motsoeneng, 1 September 2015

36. Zuma accounts to no one, uh, I mean everyone!

“The president we have in the ANC is the most accountable president I’ve heard about.” Oscar Mabuyane, 26 March 2016 [On Jacob Zuma]

37. Zuma or bust!

“Zuma is not a factory fault. [NPA] case or no case, we will put him in the Union Buildings!” Fikile Mbalula, 19 January 2009

38. And a special thanks to Malema and Vavi for helping me evade justice

“I was asked why I was not stopping Malema and Vavi, but you have stood by me and have shown your unwavering support. I thank you for that.” Jacob Zuma, 12 September 2008

39. Compassion for the sick and respect for the Constitutional Court, all rolled into one

“Yes and no. I’m saying no.” Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, 26 March 2002 [Responding to questions about whether government would comply with the Constitutional Court order to provide Nevirapine.]

40. After 24 years, we are still working on the problem

“ANC women are not ready to lead.” Clara Ndlovu, 12 October 2012 [Explaining the ANCWL’s decision to endorse Jacob Zuma for another term as ANC president.]

41. How to win friends and influence people

“I always say to business people, if you support the ANC, you are investing very wisely. If you don’t invest in the ANC, your business is in danger.” Jacob Zuma, 9 October 2015

42. Worse than apartheid

“When you see these things being done by a democratic state, your heart jumps. We are not only equal to the apartheid state, we are worse – because they never treated their ministers like this.” Jackson Mthembu, 23 October 2016

43. Jacob’s ladder

“Jesus was persecuted. He was called names and betrayed. It’s the same kind of suffering Mr Zuma has had to bear recently, but he’s still standing strong.” Ace Magashule, 30 November 2008.

44. Death or Zuma

“Let us make it clear now: we are prepared to die for Zuma. Not only that, we are prepared to take up arms and kill for Zuma.” Julius Malema, 16 June 2008

45. The Scorpions must fall!

“There are people who served apartheid who are using the Scorpions and our laws to further the interests of the imperialists to serve the interests of the defeated minority.” Julius Malema, 2 September 2008 [An ANCYL parliamentary submission for the Scorpions to be shut down] 1 reply 31 retweets 11 likes

46. Official SAPS crime strategy

”We must squeeze them. When they’ve got balls‚ we must crush them … If a man says he has balls‚ we must crush those balls. We must find the balls where they are and crush them … these people are undermining the sovereignty of our country.” Fikile Mbalula, 29 September 2017

47. Why the ANC needs to get back control of Nelson Mandela Bay

“Let me scare you immediately – asinamali [we do not have money]. We are currently sitting at a deficit. Financially‚ our situation is critically bad.” Mbulelo Gidane, 6 July 2018 [Gidane, treasurer in Nelson Mandela Bay, on the regional ANC’s bankruptcy.]

48. Rotten, to the core

“We have become corrupt to the core. All that we need now is to accumulate and amass as much as we can and forget about our people who are suffering.” Jackson Mthembu, 25 March 2017

49. Slaughter whites like Hitler did to the Jews

“I want to cleanse this country of all white people. We must act as Hitler did to the Jews. I don’t believe any more that the is a large number of not so racist whit people. I’m starting to be sceptical even of those within our Movement the ANC.” Velaphi Khumalo, 4 January 2016

50. ANC for life

“My blood is black, green and gold. I will never form a political party. Neither will I take a posture that seeks to oppose the ANC. I will never do that. I will die ANC. I don’t need a card to be ANC. I’m born ANC. I will die ANC.” Julius Malema, 16 November 2011

Gareth van Onselen (@GvanOnselen) is the head of Politics and Governance at the South African Institute for Race Relations and the Editor of Inside Politics (@insidepols)