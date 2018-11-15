Recognition required for dead Eskom coal scientist who stood up to Guptas

News that Biznews community member Ian Winning passed on yesterday made me sick to the gut.

Two years ago, I shared how Eskom’s top coal scientist Mark van der Riet – and three colleagues – had been suspended after rejecting sub-standard coal supplied by the Gupta-owned Brakfontein mine. After fighting the suspension for 32 months, Van der Riet was re-instated earlier this year, doubtless helped by the severing of Zuptoid tentacles around Megawatt Park.

But for him the damage was terminal. At a well attended funeral yesterday, Van der Riet was laid to rest. He went into a diabetic coma on Thursday and his stress-weakened heart gave in. A deeply religious man with a strong moral fibre, Van der Riet paid the ultimate price for standing up for truth and justice. He was just 56 years old.

The death certificate reads differently but there’s a strong case to claim he was murdered just as surely as Rick Lovelock, whose story was related in yesterday’s Daily Insider. Mark’s crime was to stand up against the now exposed plunderers. That took great courage. And demands recognition. This is the perfect opportunity for Eskom’s new managers to show where they stand.

*To clarify yesterday’s Daily Insider Rick Lovelock actually died in Lydenburg, not Newcastle, where he had relocated to.