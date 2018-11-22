KISS works best in emails – as I learned the hard way

I got a really good lesson worth sharing in the art of email this week. We use Mailchimp to keep connected with the Biznews community. It’s an excellent system and apart from the occasional censorship of its users by Telkomsa.net (yes, only them) things go pretty smoothly.

As South Africans, our style is informal so our emails address community members by their first names. Unfortunately, for the past couple months a few thousand subscribers have started being called Dear “FirstName”. We’ve been trying to change this manually, but you’d be surprised how many people’s email addresses give little clue to their names.

So I emailed all the “FirstName” people on our list giving plenty of detail via screenshots. With the message eventually pointing them to the bottom of the page where each email we send carries a “manage your preferences” connection to each subscriber’s own record. Almost immediately I was hit with a deluge of accurate complaints that the links (in the screenshots) didn’t work.

Yesterday I sent another email with zero screenshots. It had a single “click here” link. Apart from two sarcastic responses, within minutes hundreds of people had done their own updates. Lesson learnt: The US Navy’s famous KISS principle (Keep It Simple, Stupid) works equally well for emails as it does with sailors.