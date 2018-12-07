Rupert’s bruising sends a sad message to other SA business leaders

Spent a couple of hours yesterday watching a video of Richemont chairman Johann Rupert on the annual PowerFM “Chairman’s Conversation”. Mostly, because I wanted to understand why this worldly wise billionaire agreed to be there in the first place. In the decades since we first met, I’ve not known Rupert to expose himself in this way, especially not in a world so different to the one he naively walked into this week.

A global citizen and celebrated entrepreneur who created an international luxury goods empire worth R450bn, Rupert steers away from the public limelight, especially in the little pond he calls home. The PowerFM engagement was out of character. Something he admitting afterwards was a mistake avoided in 68 years, but something he would not repeat.

So why did a man who for eight years has been the focus of a propaganda campaign step onto that PowerFM stage? A few times during the discussion Rupert said he believes South Africa is in a deep hole: unless its people get past their hate and start talking, it is something from which the nation will not emerge. His intention was to get the jaw-jaw ball rolling.

With hindsight, he miscalculated. Agreeing to a format where the vox populi is provided an open microphone is folly in this noisy young democracy. Words are too easily twisted, well intended suggestions misinterpreted. All of which is a great shame. Because the biggest lesson other business leaders will take from Rupert’s bruising is to keep quiet and stay on the sidelines.