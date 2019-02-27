Bayer’s weedkiller Roundup defends against cancer link – 9,300 cases looming 

During our farming spell, my environmentally-aware wife raised more than a few chuckles among neighbours for her opposition to us using commonplace weedkiller Roundup. She won of course. Happy wife, happy life.

But as in many other aspects of our life, it now appears that Jeanette possessed a far better appreciation of the Roundup reality. Indeed, German chemicals company Bayer must wish it had someone with her conviction around of her ilk around before paying a staggering $63bn nine months ago to buy competitor Monsanto, the maker of Roundup.

The Roundup liability has suddenly become a potentially existential threat to Bayer, which is defending itself in a second trial alleging the weedkiller causes cancer. It began in San Fransisco this week, with lawyers reckoning they can prove that decade long use of Roundup is the reason 70 year old Edwin Hardeman developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The trial follows last August’s judgement by another US court which issued a $289m verdict against Monsanto after finding Roundup responsible for a man’s cancer. Bayer’s share price has lost 30% since that verdict. It says there are 9,300 similar claims. If Hardeman’s lawyers prove their case, Bayer would surely be forced to take Roundup off the market. So what was that about woman’s intuition?