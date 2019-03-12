Lewis Pugh steals Westminster Abbey show – the Queen approves

Some days you never forget. Yesterday will be one of mine. As the pussycat, pussycat nursery rhyme goes, “I’ve been up to London to visit the Queen…” In my case, not quite a visit, but near as dammit…

It came during my first visit to historic Westminster Abbey, which for over 950 years has hosted the coronation of every English monarch (barring two Edwards who were never crowned). The invitation was courtesy of compatriot Lewis Pugh, extreme swimmer and UN Patron of the Oceans, who presented the “reflection” at Queen Elizabeth’s annual Commonwealth Service.

Lewis arranged a Press Pass, which put me within ten metres of the Queen, and even closer to her son Charles, his sons William and Harry (and their glamorous princesses). Seated behind me was former BBC Royal Correspondent Wesley Kerr OBE who provided a fascinating commentary. A lot more personal than what millions got from the BBC’s live TV broadcast.

As it happens the eloquent Kerr, an expert in such things, gave Lewis’s speech a big thumbs up. And reckons the hostess did too, pointing out that afterwards, Queen Elizabeth II spent a lot longer than normal engaging with the UCT graduate with the distinctive South African accent. Yep. Some days you just never forget. Not so, Mr Pugh?