Brexit chaos shows political dysfunction isn’t uniquely African

England is famously home to the “Mother of all Parliaments” – the original parliament from which all others evolved. Yet there has been little evidence of a robust and functional democratic system in the last few months in the UK. Instead, the Brexit process has highlighted serious flaws in the country’s political class.

Parliamentarians from all parties have shown an unwillingness to engage with the realities of the Brexit process. Theresa May and her government have voiced objections to the EU’s demands without providing meaningful alternatives. Britain has been good at rejecting things, but bad at saying what it affirmatively wants.

The spectacle of the last few months – the defeat of May’s deal, the failed Tory no-confidence vote, the splintering of the party system, the extremist and unrealistic rhetoric that isn’t backed up by hard, practical proposals – is worrying for those of us who would like to see a functioning UK. But it also comes as a bit of a consolation – political ineptitude, cowardice, and dysfunction is clearly universal, afflicting even one of the world’s oldest democracies. South Africans should take heart, and perhaps cut their own struggling politicians a little bit of slack.