Reflecting on Ramaphosa: CV tells us he was made for this moment

Easter is a time when 86% of South Africans, its Christians majority, celebrate the life and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It’s all about church and chocolates. But this year they, and the other 14%, are likely to use this much needed breather for reflections on more secular matters.

Rarely has Easter’s traditional theme of rebirth been more appropriate. With the national election three weeks away, the nation is being asked to put its trust in a God-fearing Lutheran. And have faith he can can rejuvenate a ruling political party which, by its own admission, lost its way over the past decade.

In the past couple weeks I’ve been spending a lot of time getting to know Cyril Ramaphosa better. I’m busy with the audiobook edition of the long-awaited update of Anthony Butler’s exceptional biography on SA’s enigmatic president. Reading, and re-reading those 400 plus pages provides some useful insights. The project has been rather timeous.

A headhunter I once worked closely with told me he believed everything was “in the CV”. The best candidate, he said, always emerged once you studied their experience. Butler’s book suggests to me that Ramaphosa’s whole life has been a preparation for this moment. Something to reflect on as we break away from the noise and chaos of election season.