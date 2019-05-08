Quarter century later, SA’s young democracy has come a long way

Funny how things go around. Little over a quarter century ago, as South Africa prepared for its first democratic election, I was involved in a televised series of interviews held at what was known as the Transvaal Automobile Club (TAC).

At the instigation of then leading stockbroker Davis Borkum Hare, half a dozen political leaders, some still virtually unexposed, were each given an opportunity to state their case. SA politics’ grand dame, Helen Suzman, facilitated most of the interviews. I was honoured to play a part.

This morning, it’s back to the same hall at a venue since renamed Killarney Country Club. And the opportunity to cast a vote in another historic free and fair election. 25 years ago, a packed hall buzzed with hope for a national rejuvenation, the breaking of a new dawn.With 48 parties contesting today’s election and some very smart people with fresh ideas among the newcomers, the young democracy has come a long way.

Over the next few days, our team will be embedded in the Biznews office at the IEC’s nerve centre in Pretoria. Because of the feedback in our pre-election survey, we’re now well placed to deliver news you’re actually interested in. Thank you. And as we’ll be providing regular updates, be sure to visit Biznews often.