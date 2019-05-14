SA’s financial community mourns one of its all time greats

South Africa’s financial community is mourning one of their best known personalities in Jack Mitchell, former head of investments at Old Mutual and Allan Gray. He succumbed to leukaemia on Sunday night. Jack was 73, having spent his last dozen years in active retirement.

Four years ago, talented horse racing writer Robyn Louw wrote a profile on Jack for us, shortly after his horse Futura had just won the Queen’s Plate, the country’s top race for milers. Among the insights drawn from this rare interview was Mitchell’s memorable quote that “Living in SA is like having a luxury suite on the Titanic.”

Whatever Jack’s views about the country’s future, this passionate Capetonian certainly lived a full life – and never considered moving anywhere else. An ace tennis player, fisherman, chef, bird watcher and of course racing enthusiast, his passing leaves a hole in many hearts. RIP Mr Mitchell.