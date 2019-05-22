Your personal invitation to join the Biznews Telegram Group

A couple of months back we launched a WhatsApp group for Biznews Premium subscribers. To avoid a modern day tower of Babel, only Stuart and I are allowed to post, so communication is restricted to important stuff. Thus far hundreds have joined and only one person has left the group.

Given its success, we’ve decided to replicate the model for all members of the Biznews Community, prompting you on relevant info you might otherwise miss. But for too many reasons to go into here, instead of Whatsapp we’ve decided to use its fast growing competitor Telegram.

This is your official invitation to join the new Biznews Telegram group, which is private and restricted to members of the Biznews Community (and friends you might want to invite). To sign in, first download Telegram by getting the correct software for the device you’re on. Easy to do – go to Telegram.org and follow your nose.

Once you’re set up, click on this special invitation link and then on the green button saying “Join Group”. If you hit any snags, remember we’re just an email away at [email protected]. Look forward to having you aboard.