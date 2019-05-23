Let’s hear it for those who will get South Africa back to work

I’ve been paying more attention to entrepreneurship lately. Indulgent, perhaps, because of my own leanings. But more so because it is aligned with the Biznews purpose of helping create a prosperous and peaceful South Africa. A place where the only chance of putting a dent in high unemployment is to encourage those who create businesses to get back to work.

I’m hopeful that we’ll be seeing some action from the very top. Although political machinations and cabinet changes have grabbed most attention around changes wrought by the new Ramaphosa Administration, our eyes are on a different area. Specifically how last October CR told his investment conference “We should treat our entrepreneurs as heroes…”

He’s in good company by the way. I’ve just finished reading the latest book by inimitable Nassim Taleb, his first in seven years. The full review of Skin In The Game is on Biznews Premium. But the part that bears repeating here is where he writes “Entrepreneurs are heroes in our society. They fail for the rest of us…”

So let’s hear it for the crazy ones. Those who risk because they’re prepared to fail. The business builders who put their skin in the game in an attempt to make a difference. Because this is the only way to create new jobs – and the opportunity of work experience for the next generation of entrepreneurs.