Chief Justice’s example shows SA’s heart is still in the right place

For the past six years it’s been my privilege to serve on the board of Scouts South Africa. Every meeting opens with a prayer. I like this. It is humbling and focuses the mind. Reminding us that decisions will impact the hundreds of thousands of boys and girls in the movement.

Over the weekend, I watched the gone-viral video where South Africa’s Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng opened the country’s 6th democratic Parliament with prayer. His motivation, rationally, was that the country has challenges. So he urged the 400 members assembled to pray or meditate about the solutions.

Most of the lawmakers stood, some looking decidedly uncomfortable. But a few entered into the spirit. Including the kneeling Chief Justice himself whose prayer was inadvertently picked up by the television microphone. It was a beautiful three minutes of earnest communion with his Higher Power. Shared with his nation.

Not since watching the Springboks spontaneously kneel in prayer after the 1995 Rugby World Cup final have I felt so proud to be a South African. Despite all the mis-steps, in its heart this is a God Fearing nation. One where almost 90% of its citizens publicly profess to be Christians. In my book, that counts for a great deal.