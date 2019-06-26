Learning from the example of calmness under fire 

One of the theories on the meaning of life I relate to, is that expressed by the late Scott Peck, author of bestselling The Road Less Travelled. He suggests our time on earth is like a schoolroom within a box in space and time. And that one day we will return from whence we came, richer for the experience.

Dr Peck’s theory is that once we absorb the fact that life is difficult, the paradox is it actually becomes easier. Because we start seeing this series of escalating challenges as learning experiences. Our growth, he theorises, only ends when we stop accepting them because the process has become too painful.

I was reminded of Scott Peck’s thesis during discussions yesterday with an old friend who has been through a particularly difficult few years. He has overcome obstacles most of us wouldn’t wish on our worst enemy. Yet his cosmic reward has been to be thrown surely his greatest challenge yet.

The way my friend is approaching all this is inspiring. He has mentally regrouped and kept his own counsel. Instead of lashing out at persecutors, he relies on meditation to remain centred, knowing that all good comes from calm. Not agitation. Were he still around, Scott Peck himself would surely applaud. We can learn much from watching calmness under fire.