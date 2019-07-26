Cyril Ramaphosa on the record: My interactions with Watsons, Guptas

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is a stickler for detail. A perfectionist who spent his career studying the small print the rest of humanity too easily glosses over. So the misunderstanding over a question posed in Parliament, and the need to later clarify the issue, will have been acutely embarrassing for him. Having learnt from the lesson, Ramaphosa is taking no chances on the next step in the national process of catharsis we know as the Zondo Commission. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has requested the president and members of his cabinet to disclose meetings with the Gupta brothers, the now UAE-based family at the centre of a state capture plunder that cost the country R1.5trn. Ramaphosa has delivered an affidavit detailing how he engaged with them – and the similarly exposed Watson brothers of Bosasa infamy. And for good measure he added a link to the commission’s star witness Angelo Agrizzi. Cyril is back to crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s. – Alec Hogg