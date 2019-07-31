SA’s rush into offshore property reflects maturing investors – I hope 

Our new live shows at lunchtimes Tuesday and Wednesday on Biznews Radio, are gathering momentum. They also never fail to throw up fascinating new info. Am expecting more of the same from noon today with, inter alia, former SARS investigator Johann van Loggerenberg talking about his new book.

Yesterday’s show, though, gave me pause. In Personal Finance Live we focused on how South Africans can invest in property offshore. The interviews covered Mauritius, Portugal and the USA. With the assistance of leverage at historically low interest rates, the projects are yielding around 8% in hard currencies.

Sure, that’s a reasonable return. And those we interviewed are reputable operators. But it still doesn’t account for the flood of money the projects are attracting. The demand has been well above what vendors expected – and they’re now significantly accelerating their plans to bring new projects to market.

Which goes to show that South Africans appear to be maturing into becoming globally diverse investors. At least, that’s what I hope it reflects.