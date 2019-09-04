My personal gratitude to SA’s peddler of hope

Our lives are punctuated by the big moments. And we experienced one of those yesterday.

It’s more than 30 years since my late son entered the world after his mother’s seemingly endless labour. His arrival required forceps, a brilliant gynaecologist called Graeme and Jane, the ever-calm midwife. That medical team deserved our undying gratitude.

Yesterday we secured a new home after four solid months of house-hunting. Compact yet spacious, sunny and secure, for our discerning tastes and limited budget, it was a proverbial needle in the haystack. Once more we’ll be grateful to the many people who made it possible. Including a famous guy we all know.

Before the watershed events of December 2017, it would have been inconceivable for us to have bought a new home in SA. But the plundering Zuptoids are being banished to history’s dumpster, enabling us all to become excited and confident about our country’s future. So thank you, Cyril Ramaphosa. Some deride you as a peddler of hope. For me, that’s the quality which makes you such a great leader.