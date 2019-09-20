Murder convict Barkhuizen’s ‘moment of truth’ – Paul O’Sullivan

If you like a good murder investigation and the intricate, dramatic details leading up to the moment of arrest, this is your cup of tea. Forensic sleuth Paul O’Sullivan, leads the questioning of now-convicted murderer George Barkhuizen, about the day on which his wife was cold-bloodedly shot in the body and head. The murder scene was concocted to look like a hi-jacking gone wrong. In this transcript of the questioning of Barkhuizen, with his lawyer present, we get to see close-up how Barkhuizen at first confidently responds to probing about hefty and very specific insurance policies he set up for his wife – insurance that dove-tails almost perfectly with the manner of her death. As the exhaustive questioning nears the end of the stipulated time line and the cellphone and video records placing him at the scene of the murder are shown to coincide, exchanges get heated and disjointed, showing a marked rise in emotional temperature on both sides. Barkhuizen whose behaviour during the trial was described as ‘reprehensible’ by the judge, is due to be sentenced next Friday. – Chris Bateman

By Paul O’Sullivan*

On 11 June 2015, Odette Barkhuizen was gunned down in cold blood, by her husband, with one shot to the body and one to the brain. The murder was dressed-up to look like a hi-jacking gone wrong. Forensics for Justice took the case on, pro bono and on 17 September 2015, Barkhuizen was arrested for his wife’s murder, following a three hour interview by Forensics for Justice and the police. We attach the interview transcript, because it shows, not only what a psychopath this man is, but it will take you inside the mechanics of a murder investigation.

Whilst the trial was underway, the now convicted murder, set-up a Facebook page, called “11062015 truth before & after”, which he tried to pretend had been set up by a third party, in which he continuously defames and insults Paul O’Sullivan and Melissa Naidu. Judge Ramarumo Monama slated Barkhuizen and his lawyer, Sita Kolbe for their reprehensible conduct during the trial. Barkhuizen was taken into custody until sentencing takes place on 2019-09-27.

Forensics for Justice thank Constable Weideman for going the extra mile in the investigation. Once again, this latest success by Forensics for Justice, lays waste the false claims by certain criminals that Forensics for Justice ONLY investigates people of colour.