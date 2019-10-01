CR takes a tip from FDR – but needs to trust his heart  

One of the most popular listicles among Americans is ranking their greatest presidents. While the rest of the top 10 is often hotly debated, the US historians are unanimous that Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D Roosevelt and George Washington are the top three.

It is to Roosevelt, who led the US from the 1933 and the Great Depression through to the end of World War Two, that South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa has tapped for inspiration. Appropriately, SA is currently experiencing its worst economic slump since 1945 – FDR’s last year in office.

Yesterday, Ramaphosa delivered his first equivalent of FDR’s famous “Fireside chats”, informal and conversational radio broadcasts that enabled Roosevelt to talk directly to the American people. FDR appealed to citizens for help – with a subsequent flood of letters prodding reluctant politicians into supporting the president’s often unpopular agenda.

Instead of radio, Ramaphosa is sending a weekly email he calls From The Desk of the President. I liked his debut – honest, informal, friendly and with enough meat to make it worth reading. But if CR wants to enjoys FDR’s success, his future efforts need to be more from the heart than the head.