Minister Fikile Mbalula – an unreserved apology

Biznews has been notified by the SA Press Council that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has filed a complaint about an article Living the high life – Fikile Mbalula which was posted on 10 September.

Biznews acknowledges that the article exceeded the bounds of fair comment. The minister was unfairly depicted as a poster-boy for excesses and abuse within government.

Biznews apologises unreservedly to the Minister and has withdrawn the article as requested.