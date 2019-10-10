Another un-boring day for the Young Democracy

As suggested in your Daily Insider, yesterday turned out to be fascinating. But not for the reason anticipated: at the Zondo Commission, the lawyers of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi managed to get their client out of his promised grilling by Kevin Wakeford. For the moment anyway.

Instead, while Zondo deliberated, another arm of the law raided Sekunjalo’s offices as part of its investigation into strange trading patterns of JSE-listed Ayo Technology Solutions. In a video from the scene Sekunjalo chair Iqbal Surve claimed: “It’s Pravin Gordhan behind this… it’s an abuse of regulatory authorities… it’s a political case.”

An agitated Surve accused the raiders of being on “a fishing expedition to get information we have on Pravin Gordhan, on the President, and on various ministers – you’re trying to get that information because my reporters are about to publish it.” A statement from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority said the search and seizure operation was conducted as part of investigations into “allegations of market manipulation.”

As in Wakeford v Agrizzi, only one of the sides is telling the truth. It’s another binary point with a huge downside for the loser. There are many words to describe our Young Democracy. Boring isn’t among them.