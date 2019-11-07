Biznews welcomes Lebashe as our strategic shareholder

Biznews took another big step yesterday when we formalised a new strategic equity partnership with Lebashe Investments, whose team I’ve been working closely with over the past few months.

The news of our new shareholder co-incided with Lebashe taking formal ownership of the Tiso media assets yesterday – and renaming the company Arena Holdings.

Gaining Arena as a big brother opens an exciting new chapter for Biznews, and will help us to serve our community better. Thank you for your support. And be assured we’ll keep doing everything possible to reciprocate.