Allan Gray’s passing a reminder of my personal Settler debt

Such has South Africa’s wheel of history turned that “Settler” is nowadays often applied as an insult. But that is surely an aberration to be erased by the sands of time. Because, as we are reminded by the passing of legendary Allan Gray, many descendants of the Settlers have made a significant contribution to the nation.

The excruciatingly private Gray, founder of South Africa’s most admired asset manager, surely ranks as the nation’s greatest philanthropist, having entrusted his billions to a charitable foundation. Gray believed in the power of education, using his wealth to fund studies of extended family members and literally thousands of disadvantaged South Africans.

Educated at Harvard and the London School of Economics, Allan Gray descended from a Scottish family who settled in Butterworth in the 1890s. His Aberdeen University-educated grandmother, a maths whizz, was a certifiable superwoman. In between birthing seven children and growing a strong business, Grandma Gray was also SA’s first woman mayor who found the time to build Butterworth’s first hospital.

That small Eastern Cape town of Butterworth is also rather close to my own heart. It’s where my inimitable 94 year-young father-in-law, Max Clarke, was born and reared to a family whose forebears arrived in SA with the 1820 Settlers. Not surprisingly I’m somewhat indebted to those hardy immigrants of yore.