Was walking on air after this week’s Rational Radio show because Biznews has taken another big step forward in our exciting journey. We have formally rejoined the WeWork family. On March 1, Biznews moves into a new office – and customised podcasting studio – at 155 West Street in Sandton. And a new chapter begins with the launch of our internship programme.

Ever since Biznews was born in August 2013, I’ve dreamed of replicating our Moneyweb internship programme which produced many of SA’s top journalists. It got proper attention two years ago when California-based Hazel Shore – widow of the FM’s founding editor George Palmer – told me she wanted to fund an SA financial journalist intern in his memory.

At the time Jeanette and I were in London, focused on our globalisation strategy so were in no position to take on that kind of responsibility. But with that project completed we’re now into 2020, back home and about to move into one of three spanking new WeWork offices in SA. All of which seemed inconceivable back then.

I’d love your help to recruit the next Felicity Duncan, Gugu Mfuphi, Bruce Whitfield or Ron Derby. If you know a young South African who is insatiably curious, loves to write, is blessed with a voice for radio, understands business and is desperate to become a journalist, please ask them to send me their CV and an 800 word (max) letter why they’d be perfect for the Biznews internship programme. My address is [email protected]. Thanks as always.