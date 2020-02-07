A simple loadshedding adjustment by Eskom would help SA’s stress level 

I’m no expert in the technicalities of loadshedding. But after clocking up many wasted hours in a gridlocked Joburg courtesy of unpowered robots, allow me to float an obvious question: Why can’t Eskom restrict the blackouts to those 20 or so hours in the day outside the morning and afternoon peak traffic periods?

This is completely rational. It’s surely only after people arrive at work that the country’s big power consumers – commerce and industry – switch on their electricity guzzlers? Instead of the current mechanistic schedule, surely technology exists to introduce a little flexibility?

If the bureaucrats use some arcane argument to tell us that’s impossible, then how about Eskom reinvesting some of the gazillions prized from taxpayers by rolling out solar panels to power the lights at major traffic intersections?

Time for some long overdue lateral thinking from Megawatt Park. Please.