EVA-refusing Nampak disaster a lesson for erstwhile, now Eskom CEO

A sad day in my previous business was when our long-time head of sales, talented cricketer and all-round-great-guy Clive Eksteen, left us to follow a new opportunity. He’d envisioned sports stadium advertising billboards transforming to video and wanted part of it. Any sports enthusiast will tell you that, with hindsight, it was a very smart call.

Not everyone who sees the future enjoys such a rapid return. For decades, New Yorker Prof Joel Stern visited South Africa to evangelise about his firm’s invention of a new way to incentivise company management. Only a few who heard him actually listened. But today Stern’s Economic Value Added (EVA) concept is deeply embedded in thousands of companies worldwide. Including some SA success stories.

Massive wealth destroyer Nampak is not one of them. Asset manager Chris Logan made this point in our interview yesterday, blaming misaligned management incentives and, specifically, a refusal to adopt EVA as the major reason for Nampak’s 90% share price decline in five years. Logan contrasted that with another packaging group, Ball Corp of the US, the EVA-adopter whose price is up 220% over the same period.

This is relevant right now because Nampak’s CEO of the last five years is Andre de Ruyter, recently installed to lead Eskom. Logan says problems at Nampak preceded De Ruyter, who wanted to leave the company three years ago. Hopefully he learnt a lesson from the debacle and implements EVA at his new home. Heaven knows, Eskom’s management sure need measurable incentives to stop wasting taxpayer’s funds.