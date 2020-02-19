Another big day for SA as PIC Commission reports

Another milestone will be reached today when the Commission of Inquiry into the PIC report is released for public consumption.

Judging by the pic of the report which finance minister Tito Mboweni published on Twitter a couple weeks back, wading through the hundreds of pages is likely to keep analysts busy for some time.

We are sure to be presented with a variety of interpretations of judge Lex Mpati’s conclusions. For rational minds, a better approach is to actually read the document. As I’ll be doing over the next few days. Wish me luck.