Cyril stands tall under Covid-19 pressure, example to global peers  

Watching Cyril Ramaphosa announcing SA’s total lockdown last night filled me with a sense of pride. As it surely did for all but the most cynical of our countrymen. He is a man with a plan. And a president worth calling our own. Unlike the palooka we suffered those nine lean years.

As resident genius Dr Claudius van Wyk pointed out in a podcast last week, South Africa’s actions in the war against Covid-19 are the envy of most countries. Cyril followed up with that Ides of March boldness by going even further last night. Setting to rest accusations of indecisiveness so favoured by blowhards.

In last night’s speech he also told the nation about quite extraordinary contributions to the national cause by the Rupert and Oppenheimer families, who have each contributed R1bn to support small business. That’s a lot of dosh, even for them. And an example not yet seen from any other billionaires anywhere.

The best judge of leadership is behaviour when the heat is on. Thus far Ramaphosa has come through this particular fire with flying colours. The world would be a far safer place if it were blessed with more political leaders like him. South Africa is blessed to have him.

